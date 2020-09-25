Catalans Dragons in race to make Warrington match after flight diverted

Steve McNamara and his Catalans players are driving to Toulouse to try and catch a flight to England

Catalans Dragons are racing against time to get to England for Friday evening's Betfred Super League match at Warrington.

The team were unable to board their charter flight in Perpignan because of the tramontana, a fierce wind that regularly causes disruption around the Mediterranean area.

That forced the plane to divert to Toulouse, a two-and-a-half-hour drive away, and the players were making their own way to meet it.

"The wind was horrendous and the plane couldn't land," said Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.

"We're now at the club and jumping in our cars, trying to get to Toulouse though the storm.

"Hopefully we'll get there. We're doing everything we can."

Catalans' match against Warrington is due to kick-off at 6pm at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, live on Sky Sports Arena.