LISTEN: Guy Armitage on the Golden Point podcast

Cross-code player Guy Armitage joins the panel on this week's Golden Point podcast

On this week's episode, cross-code back Guy Armitage joins the panel to discuss his career and his next steps in rugby league.

The 28-year-old former England U20 rugby union international made the switch to the 13-man code last year with London Broncos and in 2021 will join the new Canadian team entering League One, Ottawa Aces.

Armitage tells Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Phil Clarke why he decided to cross the divide and what the biggest adjustments are that he has had to make.

There is a look back on growing up with fellow professionals Steffon and Delon, what it meant playing alongside his two brothers for London Irish and his experiences of being part of a Toulon team full of global rugby union superstars.

Plus, Armitage speaks out on the mental health issues which affect players in both codes and why he is training to become a counsellor when his playing days are over.