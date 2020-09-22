NRL talking points: Top eight set, more rule changes and Cameron Smith's future

Penrith's win over North Queensland secured the minor premiership

Sky Sports' NRL expert Jenna Brooks looks at the big issues in Australia, including the top eight, more proposed rule changes and Cameron Smith's future...

Top eight confirmed

There is still one round to go before the finals, but the top eight has already been decided.

Penrith Panthers claimed their first minor premiership in 17 years with victory over North Queensland Cowboys last Friday.

Melbourne will finish in second as they cannot be caught by the reigning premiers Sydney Roosters, who head into Round 20 in third place.

Trent Robinson's side are level on points with Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders are two points behind them. Newcastle Knights, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Cronulla Sharks secured the final play-off spots.

At the other end of the table, Brisbane Broncos will finish with the wooden spoon for the first time in the club's history if they lose to the Cowboys.

Rule changes

The NRL will trial four new rules in two games in the final round of the regular season ahead of potentially introducing them in 2021.

One of the reasons for the trial is to avoid a mistake like the one which occurred in the Rabbitohs' defeat to Canterbury Bulldogs last week.

South Sydney were awarded a try without going to the Bunker when Jaxson Paulo scored, and it appeared that his foot was in touch before grounding the ball. Thankfully, it was a decision that did not impact the final result.

The changes see the Bunker able to review a try despite it not being referred upstairs and will have the power to overturn the decision up until the conversion attempt is taken.

There are four changes which will be tested in Thursday's Brisbane versus North Queensland game and on Sunday when New Zealand Warriors play Manly Sea Eagles.

Jaxson Paulo's try for Souths proved a controversial talking point

They are: Use of the 'six-again' rule for 10-metre infringements, handover for kicks into touch rather than a scrum, nominated forwards only to pack in scrums, and a change in the Bunker referral process to reduce stoppages.

"It is clear the current process around scrums and the Bunker could potentially be better," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

"We are also looking at ways in which we can reduce stoppages without compromising the accuracy of the Bunker."

Bulldogs changes

Trent Barrett will not be the only change at the Bulldogs in 2021. The club have confirmed eight players will leave once the season is complete.

Kieran Foran is one of the players leaving Canberbury

Aiden Tolman, Kieran Foran, Marcelo Montoya, Kerrod Holland, Jack Cogger, Sauaso Sue, Tim Lafai and Isaiah Tass will all leave the Canterbury side ahead of the 2021 season.

In a club statement, chief executive Andrew Hill thanked all eight players for their efforts.

"These decisions are never easy and it is important that we acknowledge each individual person for what they brought to the club and for giving their all while they were here," Hill said.

Foran departs with the arrival of Blake Green ahead of the 2021 season and is expected to return to Manly.

Bellamy cheek

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has escaped a fine for a tongue-in-cheek one fingered gesture to his captain Cameron Smith.

Smith scored his 47th try last weekend against the Tigers, which saw him overtake his coach, who scored 46 - hence the light-hearted signal.

Bellamy, who was almost handed a fine for the gesture, apologised to the 37-year old.

"I think I was pretty close to that (fine) actually," Bellamy told SEN. "I've had a little warning and I can understand that. There's a lot of different ages watching that game."

Cameron Smith has yet to decide on his future with Melbourne

Smith's future continues to dominate headlines. He is off contract at the end of the season, and if he doesn't remain in Melbourne or retire, there are suggestions he may sign a deal with either the Gold Coast Titans or Brisbane.

Bellamy admits he would like to know what Smith's decision will be, but believes the star hooker has earned the right to take his time.

"As I've said all along, I've been saying for a couple of years when people ask me about this situation, my point of view is for what he's done for our game as a whole, but what he's done for our club in Melbourne he deserves to make a decision when he's ready to make a decision," Bellamy said.

"We'd all like to know what the decision's going to be, without a doubt, but at the end of the day, I believe he's earned the right. Cameron, the way he's still playing, he'd be an asset to any team at the moment."

Sticky situation

Ricky Stuart was in trouble for throwing a water bottle

Canberra have accepted a $10,000 (approximately £5,600) fine after cameras caught Ricky Stuart throwing a plastic water bottle out of the coaching box during his team's 26-14 win over the Warriors.

The incident occurred after Jack Wighton's sin-binning in the first half and the NRL have suspended the fine for 12 months. Stuart has until the end of the week to respond, but reports suggest the club will not appeal the decision.

The Raiders coach was also issued a warning over his post-match comments regarding officials, suggesting a lop-sided penalty count.

"We expect our coaches to set the standard for behaviour within our clubs and Ricky's conduct on Sunday is not the image we want to portray to our fans," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

"This is effectively a good behaviour bond. If there's a repeat then the fine will be enforced. It should act as another reminder to all coaches."