Israel Folau omitted from Catalans Dragons' squad list for Super League season

Israel Folau has an uncertain future with Catalans Dragons

Israel Folau has not been included in Catalans Dragons' squad list for this season's Super League campaign.

The Dragons released their squad numbers for the season on Wednesday, with Folau the notable absentee.

The 31-year-old is currently in Australia for family reasons with the blessing of the Perpignan-based Super League club. He returned to his home country with his wife and new-born baby at the end of last season.

NRL club St George Illawarra Dragons were in talks with Folau over a return to Australia for the controversial star, but the club ended those negotiations after a backlash from supporters.

There are two vacant spots on the Catalans squad list and Folau could take one of those if he decides to return.

Folau's number four shirt, which he wore last season, has been taken by new signing Dean Whare, the New Zealand international centre who arrived from Australian side Penrith Panthers.

Folau, a dual-code international for Australia, agreed a contract extension with Catalans Dragons in July which would keep him at the club until the end of the forthcoming season.

New British signings Gil Hudson and Mike McMeeken will wear the number eight and 12 shirts respectively.