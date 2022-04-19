Super League: Team of Rounds 8 and 9 over the Easter weekend

Tommy Makinson starred for St Helens over the Easter weekend

We go through the statistics and put together our latest XIII of the players who impressed during the blockbuster Easter weekend of the 2022 Super League regular season...

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warrirors)

Jai Field opened the scoring in the Good Friday Derby.

Despite being on the losing side in the Good Friday derby, the Wigan full-back made 101 metres, with four tackle busts and the opening try.

Field then backed this up on Easter Monday, scoring two tries in a storming 54-10 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The St Helens winger was a consistent presence for the leaders, scoring in their victory against Wigan on Friday and making 236 metres for the home side.

Tommy Makinson was among the try-scorers for St Helens against Wigan Warriors.

He backed up that performance with effective goal-kicking against the Huddersfield Giants, converting four out of five and guiding the Saints to their second victory of the weekend.

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

King was key to Warrington claiming their first victory in five matches against the Salford Red Devils, scoring a hat-trick as well as making 136 metres.

Although the Warrington centre was on the losing side in Hull, he managed to string together some effective attacking moves.

4. Ethan Ryan (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Ryan was on impressive form for the Robins as they faced their old rivals on Good Friday, making 133 metres and four tackle busts in their impressive 16-4 win.

His presence was felt heavily by the Hull FC defensive line as Rovers gave the fans at Craven Park the victory they had long been waiting for.

5. Fouad Yaha (Catalan Dragons)

The Catalans winger was the difference between the two sides in the inaugural French derby, getting over twice in the corner against Toulouse Olympique.

Fouad Yaha goes over for his second try against Toulouse Olympique.

Not only that, he made 120 metres and was named player of the match.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

The St Helens half-back's skill level can often go under the radar even as he anchors their attacking line every week.

This was another impressive week as he made 136 metres, two tackle busts and scored an all-important try against Wigan before crossing against Huddersfield in an Easter Monday victory.

Jonny Lomax went over for St Helens against Wigan Warriors.

7. Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

The scrum-half contributed to last year's League Leaders' Shield winners making it two wins from two over the Easter period as Catalans saw off Toulouse and Salford Red Devils.

Drinkwater's performance in the all-French showdown at Stade Ernest Wallon saw him come up with assists for three tries, while his kicking game proved invaluable in both matches as well.

8. Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

A strong showing in the derby win over Wakefield Trinity was backed up with a player of the match display as Castleford edged out Leeds Rhinos on Easter Monday.

Jake Trueman with a fine offload to Liam Watts who goes over for Castleford against Leeds Rhinos.

Watts carried for 111 metres and made 23 tackles against Wakefield, and capped his showing against Leeds with a crucial try on the back of making 143 metres with one clean break and six tackle busts.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

The hooker was in good form in both matches over the Easter weekend, including scoring a try and setting up another in the win over Wakefield in Round 8, making 97 metres with one clean break.

McShane followed that up by assisting two tries as the Tigers edged out Leeds on Monday, as well as coming up with 47 tackles on defensive side.

10. George King (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Highlights of Hull KR's win against Toulouse in the Super League.

The prop helped lay the foundations for the Robins to make it two wins from two over the Easter weekend as they triumphed in the derby against Hull FC and then beat Toulouse in France.

King got on the scoresheet against Toulouse to help Rovers give Tony Smith victory in his 500th Super League match in charge, coming on the back of making 95 metres, one clean break and three tackle busts.

11. Manu Ma'u (Hull FC)

Ma'u scored the pivotal try in Hull's tight victory over the Warrington Wolves in their Easter Monday clash, as the Black and Whites looked to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Hull KR.

Manu Ma'u goes over to score the winning try for Hull FC over Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Super League.

The loss may have been disappointing for the team, but M'au's performance certainly wasn't lacking against the Robins as he made 104 metres and 30 tackles on a difficult day.

12. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Martin stood up tall in a struggling Leeds Rhinos side over the Easter weekend, scoring a late consolation try in the defeat to Castleford.

His performance at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle was second to that against the Huddersfield Giants, against whom he made 37 tackles, 137 metres and also scored a try.

Rhyse Martin makes the last few minutes exciting with a late score for Leeds Rhinos against Castleford.

13. Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

The Castleford loose forward put in a big defensive shift against Wakefield, making 35 tackles as they secured a 34-4 victory in Rivals Round.

Not only did he stand up in the defensive line, but he also was pivotal to the Tigers attack, making 124 metres from the forward pack.