Hull KR secure Antoni Maria loan deal from Catalans Dragons

Antoni Maria is tackled by Wakefield's Kyle Wood and Matty Ashurst

Hull KR have announced the loan signing of Antoni Maria from Catalans Dragons.

The 32-year-old prop makes the move to KCOM Craven Park with immediate effect and will boost numbers for coach Tim Sheens after a punishing Easter programme.

With Mose Masoe and Mitch Garbutt both sidelined, the initial one-month capture of Maria gives Sheens extra options ahead of Sunday's trip to Leeds.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens has been struck with an injury crisis

Garbutt underwent knee surgery on Thursday and is expected to be out for four weeks, while fellow front-rowers Masoe, Lee Jewitt and Nick Scruton are also currently out injured.

Tommy Lee, Danny Addy and Will Dagger are already sidelined, forcing Rovers coach Sheens to dip into the loan market.

The France international, who previously had a loan spell at Leigh Centurions in 2017, has made 60 appearances across two spells at the Dragons.

Maria is set to go straight into Hull KR's squad for the game at Headingley, with Rovers currently 10th in the Betfred Super League with eight points from 12 games.