Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 12?

Blake Austin is back top of the Man of Steel standings

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results have been published for Round 12 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 12 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that also...

3 points - Jermaine McGillvary

2pts - James Cunningham

1pt - Rhys Williams

Jermaine McGillvary picked up his first three Man of Steel points after Giants beat London Broncos at the John Smith's Stadium.

McGillvary scored two tries, made four tackle busts, two clean breaks and 182 metres.

3 points - Blake Austin

2pts - Stefan Ratchford

1pt - Sitaleki Akauola

Blake Austin returns to the top of the Man of Steel standings after picking up three points in Warrington's convincing win over KR on Easter Monday.

Austin scored a try, assisted two, made nine tackle busts, 134 metres, and three clean breaks.

3 points - Jackson Hastings

2pts - Joe Greenwood

1pt - Adam Walker

Salford Red Devils lost a closely-fought contest at the AJ Bell Stadium against Wigan, but their superstar, Jackson Hastings, picked up another three points.

He assisted two tries, made eight attacking kicks, six tackle busts and 151 metres.

3 points - Jonny Lomax

2pts - Kevin Naiqama

1pt - Lachlan Coote

St Helens are flying high at the top of the Super League table; they have four players in the top 20 standings for Man of Steel.

Jonny Lomax has moved into ninth position after Saints' demolition of FC; he scored two tries, assisted three, made 16 tackle busts and four clean breaks.

3 points - Lee Kershaw

2pts - Ryan Hampshire

1pt - Ben Jones-Bishop

Lee Kershaw, 19, had a Super League debut to remember after he scored a try for Wakefield Trinity. He opened the scoring in Trinity's 26-24 victory over Leeds, he also made seven tackle busts and 206 metres.

3 points - Sam Tomkins

2pts - Tony Gigot

1pt - Greg Bird

Sam Tomkins has now picked up seven Man of Steel points after being awarded three points for his display against Castleford Tigers in Perpignan on Monday. Tomkins scored a try, assisted a try, and scored six goals.

For a breakdown of the current standings after nine rounds of action in the race to be named 2019's Man of Steel, find the full leaderboard HERE...

Man of Steel - Top 12

1. Blake Austin (15pts)

2. James Roby (14pts)

3. David Fifita (13pts)

4. Jackson Hastings (12pts)

5. Stefan Ratchford (12pts)

6. Marc Sneyd (12pts)

7. Lachlan Coote (12pts)

8. Liam Watts (11pts)

9. Danny Brough (11pts)

10. Jonny Lomax (9pts)

11. Paul McShane (9pts)

12. Luke Thompson (8pts)

