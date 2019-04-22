Salford 26-30 Wigan: Zak Hardaker leaves it late for Warriors

1:46 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors

A try four minutes from time by Zak Hardaker gave Wigan a dramatic 30-26 Betfred Super League victory over Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Red Devils led a thrilling encounter 26-24 advantage when, on the last tackle, George Williams regained his own kick and the Warriors moved the ball to the right and Hardaker raced in under the posts for the match-winning try - which he also converted.

Wigan, still without seven first-team regulars, looked to be in control of the game as they raced into an early 14-0 lead but they had to repel a stunning second-half fightback from the hosts before claiming a hard-earned two points.

Joe Greenwood claimed two tries for Wigan with the others coming from Joe Burgess, Joe Bullock and Hardaker, who also kicked five goals.

Wigan's Joe Burgess scored the opening try during a dramatic match

Salford claimed tries through George Griffin, Adam Walker, Joey Lussick and Niall Evalds. Krisnan Inu kicked five goals.

The Red Devils made two changes from the side that won at Warrington on Good Friday with Junior Sa'u and Logan Tomkins coming into the side in place of Robert Lui and Kris Welham.

Wigan gave a debut to teenager Amir Bourou on the bench as the side showed three changes from the one which lost at home to St Helens. Morgan Escare and Liam Marshall also came in, for Tom Davies, Sean O'Loughlin and Romain Navarrete.

Wigan set their stall out straight from the kick-off when a massive three-man hit forced the ball from the grasp of Gil Dudson in the first tackle of the game, which sparked a frantic start to proceedings.

The visitors showed there was no hangover from their derby defeat as they opened up a 14-point advantage in as many minutes, although the Red Devils were not helping themselves as they twice put restarts out on the full.

Salford's Niall Evalds runs in for a try but the Red Devils were beaten

Burgess claimed his ninth try in five games with the opening score of the game after a delightful Oliver Gildart pass after eight minutes and four minutes later prop forward Bullock crashed over from close range.

Hardaker was on target with both conversions and also tagged on a penalty to give the Warriors their early 14-0 advantage.

Salford hit back with their first try of the game on 26 minutes when Griffin managed to burrow through the Wigan defence on the line to touch down and Inu converted.

Play continued to ebb and flow from end to end with referee Ben Thaler also handing a team warning to the Warriors after a succession of penalties against them - but neither side could add to their tally as Wigan led 14-6 at the interval.

FULL TIME | Wigan win on the road thanks to a last gasp try from Zak Hardaker!



Joe Greenwood was also twice on the scoresheet for the Warriors in the second half of what was a thriller at the AJ Bell Stadium! pic.twitter.com/t7ajL6DmLP — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) April 22, 2019

Salford made the perfect start to the second half and five minutes after the restart a super Jackson Hastings break allowed the supporting Evalds to cross under the posts and Inu's conversion reduced the deficit to just two points.

But Wigan eased any nerves with an almost instant response, Greenwood crashing over following a short pass from Williams and Hardaker maintaining his 100 per cent record with the boot to make it 20-12.

The home side responded when Walker went in to the side of the posts and Inu again converted - and they hit the front when Lussick crossed with 14 minutes remaining.

Inu landed the conversion and added a penalty but Wigan had the last word with Hardaker's dramatic late try.