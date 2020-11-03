Coronavirus: Hull KR end Super League season due to fresh cases

Hull Kingston Rovers have ended their season earlier than scheduled due to Covid-19 cases

Hull Kingston Rovers have ended their 2020 Super League campaign due to a fresh coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The club say a round of testing on Monday returned positive results and a number of other players and staff were forced to self-isolate in line with track and trace procedures.

Rovers, who currently sit bottom of the Super League standings, were due to play Warrington, Catalans and Salford in their final games. Their season was due to be concluded on November 13.

Covid-19 Update. ⚕️



Monday's tests revealed numerous positive results. A number of players & staff will have to self-isolate in line with track & trace procedures.



The club are very disappointed we will not be able to fulfil our remaining fixtures.https://t.co/OGaR0Mf1xv — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) November 3, 2020

A Hull KR statement said: "Naturally, the club are disappointed we will not be able to fulfil our remaining fixtures and will finish our season early.

"However, the health of our players and coaching staff remains of paramount concern.

"We'd like to place our thanks on record to all 2020 members, sponsors, staff, players, Sky Sports, Super League and RFL for their help and support throughout 2020.

"The club will communicate further with fans soon regarding membership deadlines, a new click and collect service and on field plans for 2021."

Hull KR won three of their 17 Super League fixtures in a season heavily overshadowed by coronavirus.