Super League: 15 players test positive for Covid-19 in latest testing

A total of 15 players have so far tested positive for Covid-19 from this week's round of testing, the Rugby Football League has announced.

The governing body says there were 502 negative results from the 517 tests carried out at 10 of the 11 Betfred Super League clubs.

Changes to testing cycles meant that Warrington did not have their second set of tests until Thursday morning so their results are not yet available.

All-but two of the 15 positive tests are from Castleford, which is up from the 12 announced by the club on Wednesday which resulted in the cancellation of their scheduled game against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson has revealed that one of the two other positive tests was from a young member of his squad who did not feature in the last match and was not in contention for Friday's rearranged fixture with Warrington.

"We've had one positive test from a non-playing squad member," said Robinson.

"It's an isolated case so he's pretty much had no contact with any other player."

Huddersfield are now playing Warrington, whose original fixture with Salford was cancelled after the Red Devils announced they had just 13 players available.