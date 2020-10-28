LISTEN: York City Knights head coach James Ford on the Golden Point Podcast

York head coach James Ford is this week's Golden Point podcast guest

On this week's Golden Point Podcast, we take a look outside of Super League with James Ford.

The York City Knights head coach joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league presenter Brian Carney to shed some light on the progress the club have made in the past four years and their Super League ambitions.

Ford explains how the club, under the guidance of chairman Jon Flatman, have gone from the brink of going under in 2016 to finishing third in the Championship last season.

There is a look at the potential for rugby league in the city of York and the work the City Knights are doing to bring through young players, as well as increase average crowds from a few hundred to four figures.

Plus, Ford tells us about the Super League coaches he has had an opportunity to learn from, his team-building philosophies and his ambitions in the sport.