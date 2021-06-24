Hull KR Covid outbreak: Two more Super League games postponed after a further eight players test positive

Hull KR have postponed training until Monday

Two more Super League games have been postponed after the Covid-19 outbreak worsened at Hull KR.

The club's home game against St Helens, scheduled for Friday, had already been postponed earlier this week after five players tested positive for coronavirus, with nine others required to isolate as close contacts.

A further eight players have since tested positive and are therefore required to begin an isolation period of 10 days.

It means Hull KR's matches at home to Hull FC, which was scheduled for July 1, and away to Catalans Dragons (July 5) have been put back.

Four members of the backroom staff are also self-isolating after testing positive, and the club are awaiting the results of a further round of testing.

"Under the Multiple Case Framework all training of the first team has been suspended until Monday June 28," Hull KR said in a statement.

After 10 days of isolating, the players can return to training under the "Gradual Return to Play Protocols programme which takes a minimum of an additional seven days".

Hull KR have rescheduled the meeting with Hull FC for Thursday, July 15, with the match live on Sky Sports.

It was not possible to play St Helens on that weekend as they are playing in the Betfred Challenge Cup Final against Castleford.

Hull KR added that discussions will continue regarding the rearrangement of that fixture as well as the meeting with Catalans Dragons.

The statement concluded: "The Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled."