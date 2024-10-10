Brian Lockwood: Hull KR legend and Challenge Cup winner dies at age of 78

Hull KR legend Brian Lockwood has died at the age of 78.

Lockwood was man of the match in Hull KR's Challenge Cup win over city rivals Hull FC at Wembley in 1980, setting up Steve Hubbard's vital try in a 10-5 victory.

He remains the only Robins player to claim the Lance Todd Trophy.

Lockwood also won the Challenge Cup twice with Castleford, in 1969 and 1970, and the World Cup with Great Britain in 1972.

His death was announced two days before Hull KR's Super League Grand Final debut against Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford, where they will bid for their first major title since 1985.

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell said of Lockwood, who made 76 appearances for the club between 1978 and 1980: "The loss of Brian is a real blow to everyone at Hull KR.

"He was a stellar player of his generation and our only ever Lance Todd Trophy winner ensuring his legacy in our history will endure.

"He was in regular contact with the club until very recently, and his presence will be missed by all who knew him. We send our love and condolences to his family and many close friends."