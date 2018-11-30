Ryan Bailey accepts trial at Featherstone Rovers

Ryan Bailey has linked up with some of his former Leeds team-mates at Featherstone

Former England international Ryan Bailey has joined Championship club Featherstone on a six-week trial.

The 34-year-old prop forward, who won six Super League titles during his time with Leeds, is a free agent after leaving Leigh towards the end of the 2018 season.

Rovers, who are without a coach following the sudden departure of John Duffy, say Bailey will be offered a contract for 2019 if he impresses during his trial period.

Bailey will link up former Leeds team-mates Jordan Tansey, who is also having trials at the club, and Brett Delaney, who has joined Featherstone on a two-year deal.

"I loved playing with him," Bailey said of Delaney. "It's been four years since we played together, but he's one of my closest friends.

"Jordan Tansey, I came through the academy at Leeds with him, so It would be special to spend my career at Featherstone with two good friends."

Bailey won eight caps for England and Great Britain from 2004-06. He has played for Hull KR, Castleford, Warrington, Toronto and Workington after leaving Leeds in 2014.