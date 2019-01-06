Luke Gale injury blow for Castleford Tigers
England half-back suffers Achilles injury in training
Castleford Tigers half-back Luke Gale has been hit by another injury after hurting his Achilles in training on Saturday.
It is a big blow for the former Man of Steel who has been recovering from knee surgery in the close-season.
Gale will be assessed by a specialist this week.
Castleford's director of rugby Jon Wells said: "Luke has suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon during training over the weekend.
🐯 | Castleford Tigers have issued the following statement regarding an injury to former Man of Steel @snozzer_gale. We wish Luke all the best in his recovery. https://t.co/BH0QFlS8oc#COYF pic.twitter.com/bDwwqFcIul— Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) January 6, 2019
"Unfortunately the prognosis doesn't look great. The whole club is gutted for Luke, who had been progressing really well following off-season surgery to his knee.
"This is likely to be another significant setback for him but having known Luke for many years I know that he is an extremely strong character and a resilient member of our squad.
"He will be doing everything he can to overcome this latest hurdle and return fit and healthy to the Tigers' fold in the future."