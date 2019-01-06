Castleford Tigers News

Luke Gale injury blow for Castleford Tigers

England half-back suffers Achilles injury in training

Last Updated: 06/01/19 3:10pm

Luke Gale's injury 'doesn't look great', according to the Tigers' director of rugby

Castleford Tigers half-back Luke Gale has been hit by another injury after hurting his Achilles in training on Saturday.

It is a big blow for the former Man of Steel who has been recovering from knee surgery in the close-season.

Gale will be assessed by a specialist this week.

Castleford's director of rugby Jon Wells said: "Luke has suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon during training over the weekend.

"Unfortunately the prognosis doesn't look great. The whole club is gutted for Luke, who had been progressing really well following off-season surgery to his knee.

"This is likely to be another significant setback for him but having known Luke for many years I know that he is an extremely strong character and a resilient member of our squad.

"He will be doing everything he can to overcome this latest hurdle and return fit and healthy to the Tigers' fold in the future."

