Castleford hooker Paul McShane banned for three matches

Castleford will be without their influential hooker Paul McShane until Easter Monday because of suspension.

McShane, who has missed just two games in the last three seasons, was handed a three-match ban for striking Leeds half-back Richie Myler during the Tigers' 21-20 golden-point defeat at Headingley.

He was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a grade A offence, which carries a ban of between three and five matches.

McShane pleaded guilty when he appeared before a disciplinary tribunal in Leeds on Tuesday evening but failed in a bid to challenge the grading.

However, in going to the lower end of the grading, the tribunal took into account the player's impressive previous disciplinary record, the fact Myler was not injured and McShane's display of remorse by immediately checking on his opponent's health.

The Castleford No 9, who also received a £500 fine, will start the suspension when Super League champions Wigan visit the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Friday, live on Sky Sports Arena, and also sit out the Tigers' subsequent games against Huddersfield and Wakefield.

Myler himself was given a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle in the same match which Leeds opted not to contest, so he will miss the Rhinos' trip to Hull KR on Thursday.