Castleford Tigers ban a fan for life in smoke bomb crackdown

The Castleford fan has had their 2019 season ticket cancelled

Castleford have banned a supporter for life as part of their crackdown on the use of smoke bombs.

The Tigers issued a warning to supporters earlier in the month of a zero-tolerance approach to the use of incendiary devices such as smoke bombs, fireworks and flares by home or away supporters.

The Super League club say two fans needed medical attention as a result of the latest incident, at Huddersfield on April 11, and following an appeal for information managed to identify the culprit.

A statement said: "The club would like to thank everybody who has provided information following this appeal and can confirm that the Tigers' ground safety team has now successfully identified the culprit and taken appropriate action.

"This includes the fan in question having his 2019 season ticket cancelled and receiving a lifetime ban from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and all other stadia.

"Castleford Tigers would like to further reiterate that any home or away supporter caught igniting a smoke bomb, firework or flare at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle or a Tigers fan identified committing a similar offence at an away fixture will be dealt with accordingly."