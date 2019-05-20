Castleford Tigers allow Jesse Sene-Lefao to return home for personal reasons

Castleford have let Jesse Sene-Lefao return to Australia for personal reasons

Castleford have granted Samoa forward Jesse Sene-Lefao to return home to Australia on compassionate grounds.

The 29-year-old second rower has made 65 Super League appearances since joining the Tigers from Cronulla in 2017 and scored two tries in their 30-8 win at Leeds last Thursday.

Castleford director of rugby Jon Wells said: "Jesse has returned home with his family last night.

"He knows he will be missed in the short term but he also knows he has our full support and backing.

"We have placed no time frame on his return and we will work around Jesse on this one. We are a family club and family comes first."