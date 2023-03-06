Super League: Lee Radford relieved of duties as Castleford Tigers coach as Andy Last takes interim charge

Lee Radford has left his role as Castleford Tigers head coach

Lee Radford has been relieved of his duties as Castleford Tigers head coach after presiding over three straight defeats to start the Super League season.

Castleford's 36-0 home loss to Wigan Warriors on Friday night followed a 24-6 defeat against St Helens and a 32-30 reverse against Hull FC.

The Tigers have announced that assistant coach Andy Last will take over on an interim basis, with his first match at the helm to be Friday evening's fixture against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith's Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

A Castleford statement said the club and Radford, who became head coach ahead of the 2022 season, had reached a "mutual agreement" for his departure.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

The statement went on to read: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Lee for his time in charge of the first team.

"The club's board of directors will now begin the search for its next permanent head coach and would ask everyone to get behind Andy Last and the team in the interim period."

Former Hull FC coach Radford said: "With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one.

"Hopefully, it can kick start their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield.

"I'd like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond."