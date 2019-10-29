Lions tour 2019: Shaun Johnson dropped by New Zealand for Great Britain clash

Shaun Johnson has been dropped by New Zealand for the first Test against Great Britain

Star half-back Shaun Johnson has been left out of New Zealand's team for the first Test against Great Britain on Saturday.

The Cronulla Sharks playmaker was dropped by the Kiwis in the wake of last Friday's 26-4 defeat to Australia, with Kieran Foran being brought back in from the international wilderness.

Foran is in line for his first appearance in a New Zealand shirt for two years and is set to start alongside veteran Benji Marshall, who captains the side for the clash with the Lions in Auckland.

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire has made several other changes to his side from the loss to the Kangaroos as well. Joseph Tapine is recalled after serving a one-game suspension and Zane Tetevano starts in the front row.

Meanwhile, Adam Blair is set to reach 50 Test appearances from the interchange bench. He will become just the ninth rugby league player in history to hit the milestone and just the second New Zealander.

It follows James Graham chalking up his Test half-century during Great Britain's 14-6 defeat to Tonga last Saturday.

Team

New Zealand: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Ken Maumalo, Charnze Nicol-Klokstad, Joseph Manu, Jamayne Isaako, Kieran Foran, Benji Marshall, Zane Tetevano, Brandon Smith, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Briton Nikora, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Tapine

Interchange (from): Jahrome Hughes, Corey Harawira-Naera, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Blair, Kevin Procter, Bailey Simonsson