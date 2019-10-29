Lions tour 2019: Great Britain make three changes for New Zealand Test

Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett has named his provisional team to face New Zealand on Saturday

Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett has made three changes to his provisional starting line-up for Saturday's first Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

Britain are without centre Oliver Gildart (shoulder) and prop Luke Thompson (rib) after they were injured in Saturday's 14-6 defeat by a Tongan Invitational XIII, while Lachlan Coote loses the full-back spot to his St Helens team-mate Jonny Lomax.

As expected, Jake Connor replaces Gildart while Tom Burgess starts in the front row after being among the replacements in Hamilton, while Warrington forward Joe Philbin is set to make his GB debut from the bench.

Great Britain lost to a Tongan Invitational XIII last weekend

Philbin played in all three games for Ireland in the 2017 World Cup and was promoted into the Lions squad from the England Knights team that toured Papua New Guinea 12 months ago.

Great Britain's provisional team to face New Zealand: Jonny Lomax (St Helens); Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield), Zak Hardaker (Wigan), Jake Connor (Hull), Ryan Hall (Sydney Roosters); Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra), Jackson Hastings (Salford); Chris Hill (Warrington), Josh Hodgson (Canberra), Tom Burgess (Sydney Roosters), John Bateman (Canberra), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra), James Graham (St George Illawarrra).

Replacements: Josh Jones (Salford), Joe Philbin (Warrington), Daryl Clark (Warrington), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jack Hughes (Warrington), George Williams (Wigan), Jacob Trueman (Castleford), Blake Austin (Warrington).