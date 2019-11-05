New Zealand recall Shaun Johnson and Brandon Smith for Great Britain Lions second Test

Shaun Johnson replaces the injured Kieran Foran for New Zealand

New Zealand have recalled stand-off Shaun Johnson and hooker Brandon Smith for Saturday's second Test against Great Britain in Christchurch.

Johnson, dropped after the Kiwis' 26-4 defeat by Australia in October, is back in place of Kieran Foran, who dislocated his shoulder five minutes into Saturday's 12-8 win over the Lions in Auckland.

Smith was stood down for unspecified reasons at short notice last Saturday but returns at hooker, with his replacement Kodi Nikorima dropping to the bench.

In another change, rookie international Corey Harawira-Naera is named in the second row for Kenny Bromwich, who returned to Melbourne on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Hooker Brandon Smith also returns to the New Zealand lineup

Bromwich could be on the bench if he is able to return in time while experienced back rower Kevin Proctor is also in the mix as the Kiwis go in search of a first series win over Great Britain since 1998.

New Zealand: R Tuivasa-Sheck (NZ Warriors); K Maumalo (NZ Warriors), C Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra), J Manu (Sydney Roosters), J Isaako (Brisbane); S Johnson (Cronulla), B Marshall (Wests Tigers, capt); Z Tetevano (Sydney Roosters), B Smith (Melbourne), J Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), B Nikora (Cronulla), C Harawira-Naera (Canterbury Bulldogs), J Tapine (Canberra).

Replacements (from): K Nikorima (Brisbane), K Proctor (Gold Coast), L Ah Mau (NZ Warriors), A Blair (NZ Warriors). J Hughes (Melbourne), B Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla), K Bromwich (Melbourne), B Simonsson (Canberra), I Papal'i (NZ Warriors).