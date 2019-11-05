Lions tour 2019: Luke Thompson returns for Great Britain

Luke Thompson missed the Lions' first Test defeat to New Zealand

Great Britain have been handed a fitness boost with Luke Thompson returning to the squad for Saturday's second Test against New Zealand after recovering from rib cartilage damage.

The St Helens prop, who was man of the match in his team's Grand Final win in October, was injured just 12 minutes into the opening game against Tonga and sat out last Saturday's first Test defeat in Auckland.

He has been joined in coach Wayne Bennett's 21-man squad for the game in Christchurch by Warrington second rower Jack Hughes, who will play at centre with Zak Hardaker reverting to the wing in place of the injured Ryan Hall.

Hall dislocated his left patella five minutes from the end of Saturday's 12-8 defeat and has returned to Sydney to continue his recovery with his club side, the Roosters.

The Lions could have sent for a replacement but instead will call on unused players to make up the numbers for the remaining two matches. Hughes began his career as a centre and has played there for Wigan and Warrington.

Great Britain: J Lomax (St Helens); J McGillvary (Huddersfield), J Hughes (Warrington), J Connor (Hull FC), Z Hardaker (Wigan); G Widdop (St George Illawarra), J Hastings (Salford); C Hill (Warrington), J Hodgson (Canberra), T Burgess (South Sydney), J Bateman (Canberra), E Whitehead (Canberra), J Graham (St George Illawarra, capt).

Replacements (from): J Jones (Salford), J Philbin (Warrington), D Clark (Warrington), A Walmsley (St Helens), B Austin (Warrington), G Williams (Wigan), L Thompson (St Helens), L Coote (St Helens).