Brian Carney on Super League expansion to 14 teams: London Broncos snub ‘fair’ but new duo face ‘financial pain’

With the composition of Super League now confirmed for 2026 with Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York RLFC as the new faces, Sky Sports Rugby League's Brian Carney looks through the key talking points including finances, sustainability, and London Broncos in the Championship...

What is your reaction to the inclusion of Toulouse and York?

"Many would say the right decisions have been reached. I wasn't particularly pleased with us finding a different way of putting teams 13 and 14 in when we have IMG gradings.

"My suggestion was you either do everybody by a certain set of criteria - or nobody by that set of criteria.

"That wasn't the direction of travel. We went the first 12 with IMG and the next two through the Lord Caine panel process. Now it's happened that we've got 13 and 14 so the right decision has been reached.

"There was controversy about Bradford being announced because of Nigel Wood's links with the club. The fact they got in on gradings alone put much of that to bed.

"If nothing else, it has shown it to be a robust and fair process. There was much made of Lord Caine and his strong and long-standing relationship with Gary Hetherington at London. But none of that came into account, as Lord Caine said it wouldn't.

"This has been a very open and I would believe rigorous and fair assessment. London will probably say the same about it. So we've got York and we've got Toulouse. But it does open up plenty of other questions."

Is there a worry about both Toulouse and York having to take reduced funding compared to the other 12 clubs?

"The devil will be in the detail in all of this. Teams 13 and 14, so York and Toulouse, will be on half the central distribution. That's really significant.

"We've been down this path before with Bradford over a decade ago where they were readmitted into Super League but on half the central distribution and they were destined to fail.

"Now, obviously, the criteria were laid out. It is who could take the most pain is what I believe.

"York or Toulouse in particular have shown themselves willing to take financial pain, remembering Toulouse will come in under the same travel criteria expenses as the Catalan Dragons.

"That means they will have to pay, obviously, all their own travel expenses to play games in this country and they will have to pay for visiting teams coming to Toulouse, as Catalans do.

"For your own travel and opposition teams' travel, that's circa £1m. You've got half the distribution of all the other clubs and you've got a £1m bill that most of the other clubs will not have to pay.

"They have said they can handle that financial pain. The proof will be in the pudding but try and put together a competitive squad when financially you've been handicapped to that extent.

"York must have something financial up their sleeve to be able to say, 'we will take less distribution than everybody else and still be able to put together a competitive squad', when sides who are getting full distribution and who have wealthy benefactors are struggling themselves to put together competitive sides.

"Time will tell on much of this.

"It does worry me a little because I can put together a financial plan on a spreadsheet right now and tell you what I can spend this year, next year and the year after. I haven't had to spend a penny to do that though.

"There's no money going into an escrow account to guarantee that.

"I can promise you that I have sponsors willing to commit x amount of pounds in three years' time, but until that money is turned into cold hard cash, it's only on paper.

"We've just lived through the Salford experience, haven't we? Millions and millions of pounds being promised and nothing has ever materialised.

"I have some concerns about that but again, Lord Caine was presented with all these details. We will have to back Lord Caine and his panel.

"They have been provided with much more information than I do. I'm judging it on experience and nearly 25 years in the game and what I've seen come and go.

"Let's go with it for the moment but I have question marks about how Toulouse and York will be able to compete financially, getting only 50 per cent of the central distribution. I don't think it's the right way to go.

"I think in fact, it is evidence of the game not having the financial preparedness to go to 14 teams."

What are your thoughts on London missing out?

"A lot has gone into that club so how do they go from here, being probably the top club in the Championship? It remains to be seen what they decide to do in in 2026.

"At their current rate of recruitment, if the players that have committed, signed deals and are playing in the Championship next year, London should have arguably the most competitive side, the strongest side.

"It's an expensive operation to run outside of Super League and there's next to no central funding for it.

"Whether or not they can grow their crowds sufficiently in the Championship, even if they're top in the Championship, remains to be seen.

"I would suggest it's a setback for Gary [Hetherington] and his consortium. They have said that they're more determined now than ever before but it's going to be a long year with a lot of unknowns.

"If London are to make Super League in 2027, who's going to miss out then? Unless we're going to go again with 18 teams."

Does rugby league need a strong London?

"It is probably better for the competition. I'm all for the game being strong.

"I'd like a strong rugby league team in Wales. I'd like one in Ireland, in Scotland, in France. Multiple teams in France. That would be great.

"I'd also like a strong rugby league team in some of the heartland places. It'd be great if there was a strong team well supported in Halifax or Cumbria, for example. I mean well supported so getting significant figures.

"I don't think our Super League will live or die by London representation but having a strong side down there is certainly a market that we should be looking to tap into for multiple reasons like player and sponsorship pools.

"Gary will do that. He's got Jason Demetriou and Mike Eccles there. With Gary's nous, they're in a very strong position to do something.

"I am pleased that the Lord Caine panel can turn around now and they're immunised from any accusations of favouritism. That's a very important point. That's strong for the game.

"Gary now is not quite back to square one but he's got a big job on his hands at London now."