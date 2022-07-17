Hull KR 15-10 Wakefield: Trinity remain bottom of Super League table after Rovers defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Super League match between Hull KR and Wakefield. The best of the action from the Super League match between Hull KR and Wakefield.

Hull Kingston Rovers took a nail-biting 15-10 victory over struggling Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Super League at Craven Park.

The result kept Wakefield rooted to the bottom of the table after they were unable to hold on to the 4-0 half-time lead that was given to them by Max Jowitt's try.

Hull KR managed to turn it round in the second half as tries from Jimmy Keinhorst, Ethan Ryan and Lachlan Coote, as well as a Coote conversion and Will Dagger drop goal, gave them a 15-4 lead.

Trinity scored again through Lewis Murphy but could not overtake the hosts to snatch victory, with the loss meaning they remain behind second-from-bottom Toulouse on points difference.

In a nervy first half, both teams seemed to lack confidence. The first real opportunity saw Trinity's Murphy break tackles, round Coote and look to be heading for the try line. However, Mikey Lewis chased back and stole possession before winning his side a penalty.

Visiting full-back Jowitt opened the scoring following the 20-minute water break after hitting a gap from a neat inside ball and rounding his opposite number Coote to score, before missing the conversion.

James Batchelor was then held up on a crash play the following set.

To compound the hosts' problems, they lost Dean Hadley to another shoulder injury and captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall was also forced off.

In contrast, Rovers had the perfect start to the second half as Keinhorst dived over in the corner after neat shortside play involving Lewis and Coote to level the score.

Ryan then put Hull KR ahead, leaping above Taufua to claim Lewis' kick and ground the ball.

Coote added a third try just after the hour, spinning away from a tackle and diving over the line, adding his first conversion of the day to take the score to 14-4.

Dagger then added a drop goal with just under 10 minutes remaining, but the drama was not finished as Murphy took Mason Lino's booming cut-out pass to bring the gap down to five points.

Despite the defeat, Wakefield head coach Willie Poching declared himself "up for the fight" afterwards.

"I believe in the players and the group," he said. "Obviously we're going to have to make some alterations to what we're doing, but I'm up for the fight and for every battle.

"We have to roll our sleeves up and punch our way out of it, but I'm confident we can do that.

"It was disappointing to lose, mainly how we were in the second half compared to the first.

"In the first half we had good control and field position, made good metres from the backfield.

"We maybe could have finished better, but I thought we had enough about us to win the game, but one play had us all out of whack in the second half."