Former Wigan, St Helens prop Ricky Bibey dies aged 40

Ricky Bibey playing for Wakefield

Former Wigan, St Helens and Wakefield prop Ricky Bibey has died aged 40.

Bibey passed away while on holiday in Italy, one of his former teams has said. The former prop-forward burst onto the scene in 2001, with clubs paying tribute to the player, who was forced to retire through injury in 2012.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Saint Ricky Bibey," St Helens posted on Twitter. "Ricky played 21 times for us and was part of the 2004 Challenge Cup winning squad that defeated Wigan.

"All our thoughts are with Ricky's friends and family at this terrible time."

Another former club Wakefield Trinity posted their condolences on Twitter.

"Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey," they said. "Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

"We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."

During a memorable career that saw him also turn out for Leigh Centurions and Oldham, Binbey twice won the Challenge Cup.