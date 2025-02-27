Jodie Cunningham: England 'desperate to test ourselves' vs Australia in Las Vegas - it's no lose with pressure on them

England captain Jodie Cunningham says the squad are "desperate to test ourselves" against world champions Australia in Las Vegas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, adding it is a "no-lose" situation for her side.

Over 10,000 rugby league fans have travelled from the UK for Saturday's Las Vegas rugby league event, which features a Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Super League clash, two games from Australia's NRL and the women's international between England and Australia, all live on Sky Sports.

The next Women's Rugby League World Cup takes place in 2026 in Australia and Papua New Guinea, and Cunningham is convinced England can match it with the best.

"As soon as we stepped off the plane and even on the plane, the amount of fans that were there, I feel like the whole plane was full of rugby league fans. It's incredible. It's so exciting.

"This [Vegas] has been massive and probably different preparation than we've had before because we've not played Australia since 2017. They're the world champions, they're world champions for a reason, and we are desperate to test ourselves against the best.

Image: Cunningham will lead England out against Kezie Apps' Australia in Las Vegas for a first meeting between the two sides since 2017

"We've got a young group and the World Cup's only around the corner, so this game holds so much importance, taking Vegas out of it.

"The girls know how important this is, as a coaching staff they know how important it is, and for me, showcasing where we're at as an England team but also for the women's game in England, this is a marker for us.

"This is a marker that what we're doing is working, and we can go and mix it with the best and we've got a chance next year.

"So there's a lot riding on this game, and I think the girls feel that, but they're also embracing it."

Despite a clear difference in resources, Cunningham says England have what it takes to play Australia and beat them.

"The money that's invested into the women's game over there, it's worlds apart from where we're at," she said.

"Those girls [Australia] have minimum contracts, the money that's been pumped into that means a lot of them are either full-time or semi-professional. That's not the case in England, there's still a big chunk of the Women's Super League, I believe, that receive nothing at all. The ones that do, it's minimal, it's expenses at best.

"And it's not about the money, it's the time that it provides for the girls to be together, training at the top level in the top facilities.

"That's what we're going up against. They also have a hell of a lot more girls playing the game in general, so the talent pool they're selecting from is much bigger. All that aside, we know we can mix it with the best.

Image: Hollie-Mae Dodd is one of three England players who have performed well in Australia's NRL

"After the last World Cup, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Georgia Roach, Fran Goldthorp, three of our England players went out there to play and got NRL debut contracts. For them as individuals, I wanted them to succeed, but I wanted them to succeed to prove our best can match their best, and all three of them have absolutely smashed it. So I know we can do it, but we also know we've got to be our best to do it."

'We have to stay composed in most surreal environment ever'

Leading the side out in the unique occasion that is rugby league in Las Vegas, what emotions will be going around Cunningham's head?

"Trying to act calm. Look, there's only three of us who've ever played against Australia before - me and two others, and we are the most senior players. We've got quite a young squad now," she said.

"My job is to make sure we are calm and composed in what is the most surreal environment ever for these girls. I've got to show I'm composed, and you know what? I'm ready. This is an opportunity I never thought I'd have.

"We can't lose, really. We go out there, we give it everything we've got. All the pressure is on Australia, so it will just be getting ready.

"I like a bit of a power pose before I go out to compose myself. To take a second. I'm not the biggest.

"Standing next to Kezi [Apps, Australia captain], she's like a giant next to me, so I'm trying to get a few extra inches. When they're in the tunnel, that's what it's about for me. When I'm doing the national anthem, it's power pose, it's hands on hips, it's like: 'Come on, get ready to go'.

"Strip everything away, we've got a real chance on Saturday to go and do something special."

