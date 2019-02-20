South Sydney insist George Burgess will remain at Rabbitohs for 2019

George Burgess is out of contract with South Sydney at the end of the season

South Sydney insist England international George Burgess will remain at the club for the 2019 season.

The Rabbitohs released a statement after NRL rivals Parramatta reportedly revived discussions with Burgess in an attempt to lure the former Bradford junior to the club before the start of the season.

Souths said: "Neither George Burgess nor his management have requested a release from the remainder of his contract and George has indicated that he wants to play for the Rabbitohs in 2019.

"Equally, the Rabbitohs are excited to see what George can produce on field in 2019."

Burgess will miss the start of the NRL due to suspension

Burgess, who followed older brother Sam to Sydney eight years ago, is out of contract at the end of 2019.

His twin brother Tom recently signed a four-year contract extension which will keep him at Souths until the end of 2023, when Sam's current deal also expires.

George Burgess will miss the start of the new NRL season in March after picking up a four-match ban for gouging in the second Test against the Kiwis in November.