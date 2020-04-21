Blake Solly says he will not apply to become NRL CEO

Former Super League general manager Blake Solly will not be applying to replace Todd Greenberg as NRL CEO., but the South Sydney CEO has said he will not be applying for the vacant role.

Greenberg stepped down from his position with immediate effect on Monday.

The decision, which was made mutually between Greenberg and the Australian Rugby League, was effective immediately and comes as the game navigates its way through a financial crisis which was brought to light due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if he would consider the role, Solly said he wouldn't be applying for the top job: "I'm committed to the Rabbitohs and love being part of a great team on and off the field.

"The first priority for the game is to unite behind Peter and Andrew for the 2020 season to ensure the game and the 16 Clubs survive these unprecedented times."

NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo will take charge as acting CEO, while the league search for a replacement.