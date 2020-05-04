Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson tested for coronavirus

Trent Robinson is hoping to receive the results of his test on Monday evening

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has been tested for coronavirus, as NRL clubs prepare to return to training on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old awaits the results of his test, after reporting symptoms of a sore throat.

The Roosters reported back to club headquarters on Monday for the first time since the season was suspended by the coronavirus outbreak, but Robinson self-isolated at home.

"It's not serious, but I had to do the right thing and get it checked out," Robinson told News Corp Australia on Monday.

"I went to the doctor this morning to have a test. I'm fine.

"I should get the result this evening.

"You can't expect everyone else at the club to take all the precautions unless I do it myself."

Robinson will miss Monday's educational session which aims to instruct players on strict guidelines designed to ensure the season's resumption after the NRL announced plans to resume on May 28, with the Grand Final set for October 25.

"You've just got to do the right thing and stay away if you've got any symptoms, even a runny nose," said the former Catalans Dragons coach.

"I've heard a few players around the game are in the same boat and couldn't turn up today.

"You've just got to be super careful."