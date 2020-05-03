Coronavirus: New Zealand Warriors in Australia ahead of NRL restart, but two players stay at home

Nathaniel Roache told New Zealand Warriors staff on Sunday he felt unwell

The New Zealand Warriors have arrived in Australia ahead of the NRL's planned return at the end of May, but two players have remained in Auckland.

Centre David Fusitu'a has been granted compassionate leave, while hooker Nathaniel Roache contacted club staff ahead of the flight to say he was unwell.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said: "Nate called the club first thing this morning saying he wasn't feeling well.

"He was instructed to have a [coronavirus] test immediately and was told not to report at the airport as he would not be travelling with the team.

"We're totally satisfied Nate has had no contact with any other player or staff member at the club for several weeks and we're very comfortable we have abided by all policies and requirements."

Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said: "I'd be very surprised if it [Roache's test] is positive, given what's happening in New Zealand at the moment."

New Zealand has reported less than 1,500 coronavirus cases and the government has already begun to ease the country's lockdown.

'Couldn't be happier'

The Warriors are in Tamworth, a regional hub to the north of Sydney, where they have begun the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

NRL matches are scheduled to begin on May 28, resuming a season which had to be stopped in March after only two rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors are scheduled to stay in Australia until international travel restrictions are removed, giving them the chance to resume playing games in Auckland.

"We have never wavered in our commitment to be involved in supporting the resumption of the season," said George.

"We're now ready to go and couldn't be happier about the prospect of being back on the field at the end of the month.

"We're exceptionally grateful to both the Australian and New South Wales governments for granting us an exemption and we respect the process they've had to work through."