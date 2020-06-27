Saturday's NRL wrap: Wins for Titans, Cowboys and Eels

Josh McGuire of the Cowboys is tackled by Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Andrew McCullough of the Knights

The Titans shock the Broncos, the Cowboys end their losing streak and the Eels win in a golden-point thriller.

North Queensland Cowboys 32-20 Newcastle Knights

The Cowboys snapped a three-match losing streak with a first-half masterclass to beat the Knights on Saturday.

The Knights were heavily favoured heading into the match after just one loss for the season, and a win would have cemented their best season start since 2013 - the last time they made the finals.

However, a week after conceding 34 first-half points to the Wests Tigers, the Cowboys scored 26 unanswered points in opening 40 minutes as Justin O'Neill, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jake Clifford and Kyle Feldt all went over to score.

Despite three tries in 16 minutes to begin the second half plus a late four- pointer, the Knights could not recover from their horror start.

The victory keeps North Queensland right in the finals hunt and they still have Valentine Holmes, Michael Morgan and John Asiata to return in the coming rounds.

Brisbane Broncos 12-30 Gold Coast Titans

Ashley Taylor was in fine for for the Titans

Ash Taylor produced a remarkable performance to guide the Titans to a shock win over the Broncos.

Taylor took total control with his kicking game while Jai Arrow, Sam Lisone, Moeaki Fotuaika and Keegan Hipgrave were at their destructive best.

Taylor went over for their first try from close range and the Titans did not look back as they raced into a 22-0 point lead at half-time with Anthony Don scoring twice and Sam Lisone also going over.

The 6,262-strong faithful allowed into the ground for the first time at a Broncos game since the competition's resumption booed their team off the field at the break.

The Broncos did fight back in the second half through tries from veteran Ben Te'o and Herbie Farnworth but the Titans sealed the win with Phillip Sami crashing over in the 75th minute.

Brisbane coach, Anthony Seibold, is under even more pressure after the Broncos fell to their fifth straight loss.

Parramatta Eels 25-24 Canberra Raiders

Clinton Gutherson of the Eels celebrates kicking the winning field goal

Parramatta beat the Raiders 25-24 in a golden-point thriller at Bankwest Stadium. Clint Gutherson proved the hero for the Eels with his 87th-minute field goal after the Raiders were ruled to have knocked on in the lead-up.

The Eels were 12 points up with five minutes to go but a double from Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad levelled the scores at 24-24 and sent the game into extra time.

Ryan Matterson opened up the scoring in a ill-tempered affair but the Raiders hit back to level the scores when Josh Papalii went over.

The Blue and Golds lost the influential Mitchell Moses in the 34th minute to a calf injury but Gutherson and Michael Jennings stood up to steer them home.

The Eels had three tries disallowed due to forward passes - made more controversial after a dubious Raiders pass saw Elliot Whitehead go over to give the visitors the lead.

Canberra's six-point advantage barely lasted into the second half, however, with a penalty goal enabling Parramatta to bridge the gap to four before Reed Mahoney sent Ray Stone over from close range.

The Eels looked to be storming home with a further two tries through Jennings and Maika Sivo. But the Raiders hit back with two tries from Nicoll-Klokstad to send them into golden-point territory.

Gutherson, Williams and Jack Wighton all went looking for the winning one-pointer before the Eels skipper nailed the slots first field goal of his career for the win.