Saturday's NRL wrap: Sharks hammer Titans, Warriors beat Broncos

Shaun Johnson in action for the Sharks

The Sharks produced a strong second-half performance to beat the Titans, the Panthers edge the Tigers, and the Warriors heaped even more misery onto the Broncos.

Gold Coast Titans 10-40 Cronulla Sharks

Shaun Johnson stepped up to lead the Sharks to a convincing win against the the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.

The Sharks looked in trouble after after full-back Matt Moylan once again succumbed to an injury, but Johnson took control of the game in the second half to set up two tries for Cronulla to take his season tally of try assists to a league-leading 12.

Chad Townsend looks to get past Keegan Hipgrave

Moylan, who set up the Sharks first try, was replaced in the first half after aggravating his troublesome hamstring, trying to run down try-bound Titans winger Corey Thompson and adding to his injury woes.

After leading 12-10 at half-time, Cronulla blew out the scoreline with five unanswered tries.

In the end, it was one-way traffic as Briton Nikora, Blayke Brailey, Chad Townsend, Royce Hunt, and Bryson Goodwin all crossed for Cronulla.

It was the club's third consecutive win and took the Sharks into eighth position on the ladder.

New Zealand Warriors 26-16 Brisbane Broncos

Blake Green takes on the Broncos defence

Brisbane slumped to their sixth straight loss after relinquishing a half-time lead to the Warriors, who fought back for the win at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday night.

A first-half double to winger Xavier Coates had the Broncos ahead 10-0 after 27 minutes but a lack of execution and the Warriors' pure determination sealed the result.

The 19-year-old scored in the eighth minute from a quick shift from Tesi Nui on the wing to put the Broncos in the lead 4-0.

The Warriors looked to hit back Broncos' but when Coates successfully went for an intercept and raced 90 metres to score to put the Broncos up 10-0.

The Warriors began to find momentum at the end of the first half before Ken Maumalo finally got on the board and they carried on with it in the second half.

Down 16-12 with 20 minutes to go at Gosford, it was Warriors half-back Blake Green who led the fightback with a superb kicking game.

The Warriors celebrates after scoring a try

Maumalo bagged his second to put victory within sight for the Warriors as they pushed their lead to six points.

Fittingly, Green set up the final try for Isaiah Papali'I to secure an important result.

It ends another frustrating week for the Broncos who have now lost six in a row since the NRL season restarted.

Wests Tigers 12-19 Penrith Panthers

A Nathan Cleary field goal helped the Panthers hold-off the Tigers in a fast a furious NRL contest at Bankwest Stadium.

Dylan Edwards scores for the Panthers

With the scores level at 12-12, Cleary broke the deadlock on Saturday night with eight minutes to play to keep Penrith second on the ladder.

Moments later, Apisai Koroisau put the game beyond doubt when he made a break before offloading to Dylan Edwards who went in under the posts.

The Tigers finished the game a man down after Joey Leilua was sin-binned for a late and high tackle on Edwards and the game also ended in a shoving match, with Luke Garner placed on report for another high shot on Edwards on the siren.

Thomas Mikaele looks to break for the Tigers

Penrith centre Stephen Crichton scored the opening try in the first minute of the game after some strong work from Viliame Kikau.

The home side spurned a few chances but levelled the scores in the 28th minute when lock Matt Eisenhuth crashed over near the posts.

The Panthers were warned for consecutive infringements and with momentum on their side, the Tigers took a 10-6 lead into the break after Tommy Talau went over.

Players scuffle at the end of the game

Their lead was short-lived after Crichton won the race for a perfectly weighted Luai kick to score in the 46th minute. Cleary's conversion put the Panthers back in front.

A high tackle on Luciano Leilua enabled the Tigers to level the scores at 12-12 before Cleary's one pointer and Edwards try settled the matter.

The win prompted Penrith coach Ivan Cleary to appear to respond to Tigers fans from the coach's box, blowing kisses and pointing to the scoreboard after leaving the club two years ago mid-contract.