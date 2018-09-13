Elliot Kear named Wales captain for European Championship

Elliot Kear was Wales' vice-captain at the Rugby League World Cup in 2017

London Broncos threequarter Elliot Kear will captain Wales in the European Championship.

The 29-year-old former Bradford player takes over from Craig Kopczak, who has retired from the international game, and will follow in the footsteps of his former Whitchurch High School class-mates Sam Warburton and Gareth Bale in captaining his country.

Kear, a vice-captain at the 2017 World Cup, has scored 11 tries in 24 appearances for Wales, making him the joint-fifth most capped player of all time.

"It'll be a huge honour to captain my country," Kear said. "For any Welshman playing sport, it's a dream come true.

"I'm going to embrace the added responsibility. I'm at an age now where I'm no longer one of the young lads and I hope I can help those coming through.

"There'll be a good mix in the squad of both youth and experience and I want to lead the boys as best as I can out on the field."

Wales head coach John Kear said: "I'm really pleased to pick Elliot as my captain for this autumn's internationals.

"He's a proud Welshman and has been part of the international side for many years.

"He was one of the vice-captains last year and all of the players have got the utmost respect for him.

"He's now one of the most experienced members of the squad and I'm sure he'll be a great leader for us."

Wales will have a chance to secure their place at the 2021 World Cup when they defend their European crown, starting with a game against France in Carcassone on October 27.