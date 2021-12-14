Challenge Cup 2022: Draw details for Rounds One and Two

London Broncos' Iliess Macani and former Spurs defender Michael Dawson conducted the Challenge Cup draws

Three all-League One ties are among the highlights of the opening two rounds of the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup following the draw on Tuesday evening.

The draw for the first and second rounds took place at the venue for next year's final on Saturday, May 28, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and was conducted by London Broncos back Iliess Macani and former Spurs and England footballer Michael Dawson.

Of the professional clubs entering in the second round, Rochdale Hornets, who mark 100 years since their only Challenge Cup triumph in 2022, were drawn to face Birmingham-based Midlands Hurricanes. Elsewhere, Swinton Lions were handed a trip to West Wales Raiders and Hunslet were drawn at home to Keighley Cougars.

Doncaster, meanwhile, will host either Thornhill Trojans or the RAF, Oldham will be at home to either Lock Lane or Thatto Heath Crusaders, and North Wales Crusaders will have to travel to either Leigh Miners Rangers or Milford.

London Skolars - based just down the road from the venue for next year's final at New River Stadium - could also face a capital city derby against London Chargers if this year's Southern Conference League outfit can overcome Cumbrian amateurs Ellenborough Rangers.

The 2022 Challenge Cup sees the return of community amateur clubs after the Covid-19 pandemic ruled out their participation in 2021, with a total of 28 entering rugby league's most prestigious knock-out competition in the first round on the weekend of January 15 and 16.

Included among them are Irish side Galway Tribesmen, who were draw against Pilkington Recs and will travel to the St Helens-based side under the terms of their entry into the competition. Meanwhile, Scottish representatives Edinburgh Eagles host York Acorn and Welsh amateurs Bridgend Blue Bulls are at home to the Royal Navy.

Challenge Cup 2022 details Jan 15-16: First round, 14 ties. Jan 29-30: Second round, 12 ties – League One clubs enter. Feb 12-13: Third round, six ties. Feb 26-27: Fourth round, 10 ties – Championship clubs enter. Mar 12-13: Fifth round, five ties. Mar 26-27: Sixth round, eight ties – Super League clubs excluding Toulouse Olympique enter. Apr 9-10: Quarter-finals. May 7: Semi-finals (at Elland Road). May 28: Final (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium).

Victory for the Navy could see them set up an all-Armed Forces showdown with the British Army in the second round on the weekend of January 29 and 30 if the Army can win their tie against Orrell St James.

Other notable ties include former Challenge Cup and Lance Todd Trophy winner Andy Gregory renewing his relationship with the competition after taking charge of Wigan St Patricks. They face a trip to Rochdale Mayfield in the first round.

Super League clubs, including Cup holders St Helens, join the competition in the sixth round at the end of March. However, as with previous seasons newly promoted Toulouse Olympique are once again not entering the competition.

Challenge Cup first and second-round draws

First round: West Hull vs Upton, Featherstone Lions vs Hunslet Club Parkside, Leigh Miners Rangers vs Milford, Siddal vs Great Britain Police, Lock Lane vs Thatto Heath Crusaders, London Chargers vs Ellenborough Rangers, Thornhill Trojans vs RAF, Jarrow Vikings vs Wests Warriors, Galway Tribesmen vs Pilkington Recs (at Pilkington Recs), Edinburgh Eagles vs York Acorn, Rochdale Mayfield vs Wigan St Patricks, Bentley vs Stanningley, Bridgend Blue Bulls vs Royal Navy, Orrell St James vs British Army.

Second round: Edinburgh Eagles/York Acorn vs Jarrow Vikings/Wests Warriors, Rochdale Hornets vs Midlands Hurricanes, Doncaster vs Thornhill Trojans/RAF, Orrell St James/British Army vs Bridgend Blue Bulls/Royal Navy, Oldham vs Lock Lane/Thatto Heath Crusaders, Galway Tribesmen/Pilkington Recs vs Siddal/Great Britain Police, West Hull/Upton vs Rochdale Mayfield/Wigan St Patricks, Featherstone Lions/Hunslet Club Parkside vs Bentley/Stanningley, Hunslet vs Keighley Cougars, Leigh Miners Rangers/Milford vs North Wales Crusaders, West Wales Raiders vs Swinton Lions, London Skolars vs London Chargers/Ellenborough Rangers.