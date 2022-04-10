Challenge Cup semi-final draw: Wigan Warriors to face holders St Helens as Huddersfield Giants take on Hull KR

St Helens were impressive winners away to Catalans on Saturday

Holders St Helens will play rivals Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The teams meet in a crucial Super League derby on Friday, live on Sky Sports, and they will collide again at Elland Road on May 7 for a place in the Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Huddersfield Giants have been paired with Hull Kingston Rovers in the other semi-final, which also takes place at Elland Road on the same day.

Saints showed their class with a 36-20 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday while Wigan were impressive 36-6 winners at Wakefield in Sunday's last quarter-final.

Lachlan Coote and Hull KR will take on Huddersfield

It is nine years since the Warriors enjoyed the last of their record 19 cup final triumphs, but a hat-trick of tries from in-form full-back Jai Field against Trinity will give them hope of reaching the final on May 28.

Huddersfield have not won the cup since 1953, but they demonstrated their quality with a 24-16 win over Hull on Saturday, while Hull KR were convincing 34-10 winners over Castleford on Friday.