Challenge Cup: Wakefield Trinity fight back to knock Huddersfield Giants out as Leigh progress

Wakefield fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Huddersfield 22-12 and reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Mike McMeeken's 15th-minute try gave Trinity an early advantage against their Super League rivals, but the home side hit back through Adam Swift and Sam Halsall to lead 12-6 at the interval.

Liam Hood dived over from dummy half early in the second period and Mason Lino's conversion levelled the scores, with Tom Johnstone's 57th-minute try edging Trinity back in front.

Johnstone then collected Jake Trueman's kick to grab his second score of the game six minutes from time and effectively seal the win.

Image: Wakefield Trinity's Mike McMeeken scores the opening try against Huddersfield Giants

Leigh proved far too strong for Championship side Batley as the home team ran in 12 tries in a 62-4 victory.

Umyla Hanley, Keanan Brand and Lachlan Lam all scored two tries, with Brand's first score from 80 metres out the pick of the bunch.

Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Matt Davis, Aaron Pene, Andrew Badrock and Owen Trout also touched down for the Leopards, with Robbie Butterworth claiming a consolation try for the Bulldogs.

The quarter-final draw will take place on Monday evening, with Leigh and Wakefield joining fellow Super League sides St Helens, Salford, Hull KR, Hull FC, Warrington and Catalans in the last eight.

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.