Barrie McDermott's Magic Weekend preview: Super League party returns to Newcastle with every game live on Sky Sports

Barrie McDermott takes a look at what is set to be another party weekend as Super League's Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle...

After a pulsating round of Super League action last week, excitement is already building for one of the best weekends in the rugby league calendar - Magic Weekend 2025 - and once again, it's heading back to the iconic St James' Park.

Newcastle will throw open its arms to rugby league fans from every corner of the country (and beyond!), creating that brilliant carnival atmosphere only Magic can deliver.

Saturday May 3 and Sunday May 4 promises to be two days of full-throttle action, passion and memories.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR

A city that lives and breathes rugby league

If you've been before, you know: Newcastle lives and breathes it for the weekend.

From the fan zone outside St James' to the buzzing streets around the city, fans flood in from every club. Everywhere you look you will see fans with scarves on, songs being sung, and flags flying.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It is not just about the games, it is about the people, the laughter, the drama, the community. We always say this is a community game.

Magic Weekend isn't just a fixture list, it's an experience.

2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet with the Super League table looking like it could end up closer than ever. Bring your colours, bring your voice, bring your passion, because Magic is nearly here.

Six blockbuster games; one incredible stadium

The line-up? It's unreal. There's rivalries, rematches, and big statements waiting to be made:

Saturday: All matches on Sky Sports Action:

Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons (2.30pm, KO 3pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super League highlights between Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity

Leigh are unbeaten at Magic. Catalans are desperate to stamp their authority. This could set the tone for the whole weekend.

Catalans come in after a big golden-point win over Wakefield and Leigh with a dominant one over struggling Salford, so this is a chance for both to show just why they should be considered contenders.

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils (5pm, KO 5.15pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin does not believe the two red cards handed in the Super League game between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR were warranted

Two of the league's entertainers clash. Expect fireworks, offloads, and maybe a bit of chaos.

Of course, Hull KR go into this match as the clear favourites, right at the top of the league and the dominant force at the moment. Salford will show heart and determination though.

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (7.15pm, KO 7.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Warrington Wolves against St Helens in the Super League

Saints and Rhinos meeting at Magic - for the first time ever! Two clubs with real history, a lot of pride, and plenty to prove.

St Helens have been massively struggling to put in performances while Leeds are putting in performances but not quite getting the result.

Both sides will want to make their mark so expect two old enemies to put on a show.

Sunday: All matches on Sky Sports Action

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC (12.30pm, KO 1pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull FC and Wigan Warriors

Two sides searching for a spark. Will Huddersfield's young stars shine, or will Hull FC's loyal following lift them to something special?

The Giants still do not have a win this season and know they need to change that and fast. Hull, who come into this clash on the back of a heavy loss to Wigan, are confident and know they can battle with the league's top boys this year.

John Cartwright's side will feel they can get back to winning ways.

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (3pm, 3.15pm KO)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Wigan Warriors' win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas

A rematch of last year's Challenge Cup final. No love lost here. Expect intensity, physicality, and real fireworks.

Wigan absolutely dominated Warrington in Las Vegas in what was a blockbuster clash so the Wolves will be wanting to get their own back.

Sam Burgess's side are down on troops but as they showed against St Helens, they will not be lacking in heart or spirit.

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (5.15pm. KO 5.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Wakefield Trinity's derby with Castleford Tigers in the Super League

Wakefield are back and there's no bigger way to announce it than facing their fiercest rivals. Expect pure passion to close the weekend.

They put on an exceptional battle just a few rounds ago, Wakefield winning by golden point and both sides will know how meaningful a win in this fixture can be for their season.

Round 10 - Magic Weekend

Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Leigh vs Catalans - 3pm

Hull KR vs Salford - 5.15pm

St Helens vs Leeds - 7.30pm

Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm

Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm

Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.