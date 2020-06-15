NRL talking points: Eddie Jones to the NRL?

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones is reportedly an option to replace Morris at Cronulla

Jenna Brooks looks at the latest news coming out of the NRL, including a possible move for Eddie Jones to Cronulla and a farewell to a rugby league icon.

Eddie Jones switch

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones has emerged as a contender to replace John Morris as coach at Cronulla.

Jones, who recently signed a contract extension keeping him with England until the 2023 World Cup, has never coached in the 13-man code, but The Daily Telegraph reports that the Australian is an option to replace Morris.

Morris admits to being 'totally blindsided' by these reports and says there has been no discussion about his future.

"The Eddie Jones stuff obviously caught me by surprise, as it did a lot of people. I'm obviously contracted to the end of 2021, so I can't really read too much into that," Morris said after the Sharks 30-16 defeat to St George Illawarra.

"It came from left field last week after we had our win over the Cowboys. We were singing our team song in the sheds and they were reporting on Fox that my job was under pressure, so that totally blindsided me."

It's been indicated by the RFU that there's been no request for a release.

Goodwin to Sharks

Bryson Goodwin has been granted a release by the Rabbitohs and will return to Cronulla effective immediately.

Bryson Goodwin in action for the Rabbitohs

The former Warrington centre will see out the 2020 season in the Sutherland Shire and could be in contention to take on former side the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Nene Macdonald joins the 34-year old Goodwin in Cronulla after he signed a two-year deal.

Tolman latest

Aiden Tolman is happy to undergo a test every day if it means he can play on Sunday

The Bulldogs Roosters game was postponed from Sunday to Monday after Aiden Tolman's daughter's teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

Tolman, who was immediately tested for the virus - which came back negative, was put in quarantine and sat out his side's defeat to reigning premiers Sydney Roosters.

The prop said he is happy to undergo a test every day if it means he can play on Sunday against Cronulla.

The clubs officials insist it will have been 14 days since his child last had contact with the infected teacher.

Tolman's family have all been tested, with results coming back negative.

Fans return

A few fans got to enjoy some round five action

Round five saw the return of a small amount of fans to the NRL, but by round eight on July 3 the NSW Premier will allow up to 10,000 supporters at each game.

"If there is any organised event outside with ticketing and seating, up to 25 per cent capacity of that venue can be utilised for an event," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"It can be a concert, a music event, a sporting event. That is for venues with 40,000 capacity and lower.

"A 40,000 capacity can potentially have up to 10,000 people if it is done with strict guidelines in place."

Farewell Noel Kelly

The game said farewell a rugby league icon on Sunday, Noel Kelly.

The 84-year-old was an NRL Hall of Fame member, NRL Team of the Century member and Western Suburbs Magpies hero.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys paid tribute to the man known as 'Ned'.

"He was the first front-rower to tour with the Kangaroos three times on the 1959-60, 1963-64 and 1967-68 tours, a feat that will forever be etched in rugby league history," V'landys said.

We are saddened to hear that Rugby league legend Noel Kelly has died aged 84. Among his many achievements, he was also the coach of the Bears from 1973 - 1976. Our thoughts are with his family.https://t.co/B8mgSKR4Zy — North Sydney Bears (@NthSydneyBears) June 14, 2020

"A deserved member of the National Rugby League Hall of Fame, 'Ned' as he was fondly known, was an uncompromising forward.

"As tough as they came, he was sent off 17 times playing for his beloved Wests. his send-off 90 seconds into the 1967 second test against New Zealand will always remain part of our folklore."

Kelly played 28 Tests for Australia and three NSWRL grand finals for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Remarkably, he was sent off twice in the same game, and refused to leave the pitch both times.

Kelly will be remembered as one of the toughest to play the game, a legendary player who was known as a warm and compassionate man.