NRL talking points: Concerns for Boyd Cordner and the latest on Joseph Suaalii

Boyd Cordner of the Roosters reacts after a head knock during the round 18 NRL match agianst the Newcastle Knights

Jenna Brooks brings us all the latest news from the NRL, including concerns surrounding Boyd Cordner and the latest on teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii.

Cordner concerns

Boyd Cordner suffered a head knock in the first half of the Roosters' win over the Knights, and despite passing his Head Injury Assessment and the club revealing it wasn't a concussion, the skipper didn't return.

Reports suggest the doctor assessing Cordner expressed concerns for his mental wellbeing, after the player started talking about his family during the HIA.

Last week Cordner's cousin, rugby league player Joel Dark died in hospital, five days after he suffered a seizure following a blow to the head during a game in the Newcastle competition.

According to the Wide World of Sports, after a heartbreaking week, the club doctor didn't see any need for Cordner, who has suffered three concussions this season to return.

He is expected to miss the Roosters game against Cronulla on Saturday.

Suaalii latest

South Sydney have rejected Joseph Suaalii's request for a get-out clause that would have enabled the teenager to return to rugby union, while still being paid as an NRL player.

Suaalii, who is currently on a three-year contract with the Rabbitohs, has generated plenty of interest from Rugby Australia, and asked for a five-year improved deal to stay at Redfern.

While, it's believed the Rabbitohs haven't agreed to the clauses in his favour, they are eager to hold onto the 17-year old, and will look at extending his contract.

Bunker blunder

The NRL has decided to reduce the number of Bunker officials from two to one starting from Thursday's game between South Sydney and the Bulldogs.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley

The decision comes after a controversial decision at the weekend, which saw the Sydney Roosters denied, what looked like a certain try to Lindsay Collins in their 42-12 win over Newcastle.

It was a decision that NRL head of football Graham Annesley admitted was incorrect.

"It should have been a try today, tomorrow, every day of the week, it should have been a try.

"Earlier this year the change from two on-field referees to one has simplified officiating, resulting in a high standard being maintained so far this season," Annesley said.

"Referees have demonstrated increased confidence to make their own decisions."

"Similarly, by reducing the number of people involved in the review process, we feel Bunker officials will also feel more confident in making decisions without consultation, thereby avoiding potential conflicting views or doubt that may on occasions be created by the involvement of a second review official."

State of Origin

For the very first time, this year's State of Origin series will commence in Adelaide on Wednesday, 4 November.

The Adelaide Oval

Sydney's ANZ Stadium will host Game II a week later, before a potential decider will be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium seven days on.

The Women's State of Origin will take place at Sunshine Coast Stadium, on Friday, 13 November.

"State of Origin is the greatest rivalry in Australian sport and Australia's most watched television event," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

"It transcends the two states and captivates the interests of the entire nation. We are excited to play this historic game in South Australia for the very first time."