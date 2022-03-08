NRL 2022: Jenna Brooks' talking points and preview ahead of the new season in Australia

Penrith are the reigning NRL champions

Sky Sports rugby league reporter and NRL expert Jenna Brooks looks ahead to the new season in Australia ahead of Thursday's opener between Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles...

The wait is just about over.

The 2022 NRL season gets underway on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, when reigning premiers Penrith host Manly, before Brisbane Broncos take on South Sydney on Friday and minor premiers Melbourne Storm travel to the Wests Tigers on Saturday.

Relaxed rules

An agreement was reached between the competition and the players union to relax Covid-19 protocols this season.

After two years where players were forced into bubbles for their safety and the survival of the competition, new guidelines allow players to lead a more 'normal' lifestyle.

The only mandated rule will be players or staff from the same club can't congregate in indoor settings in groups of more than three, and players will still be required to undergo regular testing.

"This is a big step forward and it's a huge credit to our player leaders who have continued to be motivated to secure improved outcomes for male and female players," Rugby League Players' Association chief executive Clint Newton told AAP.

"Our players can now go to funerals, weddings and birthday parties without seeking permission."

The new guidelines will continue to be reviewed by the NRL and RLPA as the season begins.

Delayed homecoming

For the third season in a row the New Zealand Warriors will be forced to base themselves in Australia, with a return date to their home country still unknown.

The Auckland-based side, who haven't played at their home since Round 24 of the 2019 season, were due to return to Mount Smart Stadium in June, but ongoing Covid restrictions have delayed their homecoming.

The Warriors are preparing to play most of their home games in Redcliffe, Queensland. However, the club's CEO Cameron George is hopeful they will return home at some point this year.

"We remain desperate to bring the team home to play at Mount Smart but it's not possible to do so in June with the obstacles this Government has put in place.

"All we can do is work with the facts and the fact is it's impossible to expect NRL teams to isolate for seven days after arriving in New Zealand," George said.

Missing stars

The reigning premiers Penrith take on Manly in the season opener, which is live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix at 9am on Thursday.

The defending champions will, however, be forced to start the year without their star playmaker, Nathan Cleary. The New South Wales State of Origin half-back had a shoulder reconstruction during the off season and is set to be sidelined until Round 3.

"We're going to have to move forward now for these first couple of rounds and do our best to get the job done without him."

Brisbane play the Rabbitohs on Friday, but fans will have to wait until later in the year to see Broncos star recruit Adam Reynolds go up against his former side. Reynolds and Kobe Hetherington have both returned positive PCR tests and are required to isolate for seven days.

"The most disappointing thing is I won't run out in Round 1," Reynolds said. "I was really looking forward to running onto Suncorp Stadium in front of a packed crowd.

"Round 2 has to be the goal now. Every team will face these Covid challenges during the year and it's just a matter of how we deal with it."

Canberra Raiders are set to be without Jamal Fogarty for up to four months after the half-back suffered a knee injury in the pre-season win over Manly.

Wade Graham's absence will be felt by Cronulla

Meanwhile, Cronulla captain Wade Graham is set for six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained in the Sharks' trial game against the Bulldogs.

My prediction

Only one team has ever achieved back-to-back NRL titles in 24 seasons, the Sydney Roosters in 2018 and 2019, but I'm backing the Penrith Panthers to become the second side to achieve that feat in 2022.

It won't be easy. They've lost Matty Burton, Kurt Capewell, Tyrone May, Paul Momirovski, Brent Naden and Tevita Pangai Jnr, but their spine remains the same.

Reigning Clive Churchill medallist Cleary continues to partner Jarome Luai in the halves, Dylan Edwards holds onto the No 1 shirt after an outstanding 2021, with Api Koroisau at dummy-half. That consistency will be priceless for Ivan Cleary's team.

They have big game experience, with young hungry players. I think Penrith will go close to creating history this season.