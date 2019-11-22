Toronto Wolfpack sign Brad Singleton and James Cunningham

Brad Singleton will be reunited with his old coach at Leeds, Brian McDermott

Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack have followed up the capture of Sonny Bill Williams with the signing of Leeds prop Brad Singleton and London Broncos hooker James Cunningham.

The latest recruits are not as high profile as the former All Black but will add Super League experience to the promoted team, who remain in the hunt for at least one more big-name signing.

Coach Brian McDermott has returned to his old club to sign Singleton, who will help fill the void created by the retirement of Ashton Sims, while Cunningham will be viewed as a replacement for Bob Beswick, who has joined Newcastle Thunder.

Singleton, 27, who has spent the last nine seasons on the books at Headingley and won the Grand Final in 2015 and 2017 under McDermott, joins the Canadian club on a three-year contract, while Cunningham, 25, who can also play half-back, has signed a two-year deal.

James Cunningham will stay in Super League after leaving the Broncos for Toronto

Cunningham began his career with Hull but was in the London team that pulled off a shock win over the Wolfpack in the 2018 Million Pound Game to pip them to a place in Super League.

Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble said: "Both James and Brad are incredibly hard workers on and off the field and we are thrilled to have been able to secure their signatures.

"We are always looking for ways to strengthen our squad and this announcement certainly does that.

"They are proven performers at the highest level. We look forward to seeing James and Brad blend into our environment quickly as we prepare to launch our maiden Super League campaign."