Brian McDermott agrees Toronto Wolfpack contract extension

Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott has agreed a five-year contract extension with the team ahead of their debut Super League campaign.

The four-time Grand Final winning coach guided Toronto to promotion in his first season in charge, with the Canadian team posting an impressive 28-1 record.

The 49-year-old will bring Super League head coaching experience from his previous spells with Harlequins and Leeds Rhinos to the Wolfpack's debut top-flight season, which begins in February.

"In 2020 we will be in the Super League and on a personal note, I can't wait to get back there but more importantly, this club deserves to be at the top level and we will give a strong showing week in and week out," McDermott said.

"I want to thank the players, staff and fans in Toronto and abroad for welcoming me into the Wolfpack family. The club is fantastic and I am thrilled to commit long-term and to continue on what is and will be an exciting journey.

"Toronto Wolfpack offers a challenge and ambition that not many other clubs have. I'm excited at being a part of something that could genuinely be a game changer for rugby league in the UK and around the world."

McDermott's extension follows Toronto's signing of cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams, who the club have made the highest paid player in rugby history.

The North American team appear to be intent on putting together a team that can give McDermott a chance to add to his seven Super League titles - four of which came as coach at Leeds, and the other three playing for the Rhinos.