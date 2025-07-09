Queensland defeat New South Wales 24-12 to win State of Origin decider in Sydney

Queensland captain Cameron Munster (centre) leads the celebrations

Queensland defeated New South Wales 24-12 in the third and deciding State of Origin match.

Queensland scored 20 unanswered points in the first half to take victory in one of the most anticipated sporting events in Australia each year.

Before a sell-out crowd at the Olympic stadium in Sydney, winger Xavier Coates scored his sixth try in seven Origin appearances to help give Queensland an 8-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Half-back Tom Dearden scored Queensland's second try in the 27th minute and the Maroons led 14-0 after Valentine Holmes again kicked a conversion.

Harry Grant muscled his way past three New South Wales defenders to score Queensland's third try in the final minute of the half and send the Maroons into the break with a 20-0 lead.

Xavier Coates crosses for a try

Centre Stephen Crichton got New South Wales on the board with a try in the 56th minute. But Dearden scored his second try of the match with seven minutes remaining to put the match away for the Maroons.

Queensland captain Cameron Munster played in the match just days after the sudden death of his father, Steven, last weekend at the age of 58.

New South Wales had taken a 1-0 lead in the series with an 18-6 win at Brisbane on May 28. Queensland levelled it with a 26-24 victory in Perth on June 18, hanging on after also leading by 20 points at half-time, 26-6.

New South Wales won last year's series after beating Queensland 14-4 in the deciding match at Brisbane.

The State of Origin series was first played in 1982 and Queensland have won it 25 times, including eight years in a row from 2006 to 2013. New South Wales have won it 17 times, and there have been two drawn series.

