Lions tour 2019: Papua New Guinea vs Great Britain talking points

Papua New Guinea will have plenty of support when they face the Lions in Port Moresby

Great Britain round off their winter tour seeking to end on a high when they tackle Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on Saturday for the first time in 23 years.

The Lions' first appearance on the international stage for 12 years has been a disappointing one so far following defeat to Tonga Invitational XIII and back-to-back losses against New Zealand, and the Kumuls will be eager to inflict more misery on them.

The clash at the National Football Stadium is preceded by the England and Papua New Guinea women's teams facing off as well, and we take a look at the big talking points ahead of Saturday's double-header…

Handley facing a wasted trip?

When Ash Handley was summoned to replace the injured Ryan Hall in the Lions squad, many expected the Leeds Rhinos winger to go straight into the team to face Papua New Guinea.

Instead, head coach Wayne Bennett opted to leave him out of his initial 21-man squad for the match all together, meaning either a return to the wide position for the fit-again Zak Hardaker or even half-back Blake Austin reprising the role he played in the second Test against New Zealand.

Handley, who travelled with the squad to Port Moresby on Tuesday, could yet feature depending on the injury situation and it would be strange for Bennett to go to the extent of calling him up only to leave him out - particularly with Jermaine McGillvary the only other specialist winger available.

Ash Handley is hoping for an opportunity against Papua New Guinea

For his part, Super League's joint-second highest try-scorer in 2019 is happy to get the call-up after featuring for England in the World Cup Nines last month and has his fingers crossed he gets to play some part.

"It's unfortunate for other players, but it's opened a window for me to come in and hopefully get a chance to play against Papua New Guinea and try and keep the consistency I had at the end of the year and push on," Handley said.

"It's real nice to get noticed for England Nines and this chance has come up, and hopefully I can take it with both hands."

What the Lions can expect in PNG

👋 Hello, PNG!



🎉 The #GBRLLIONS had quite the welcome upon landing at Jackson International Airport earlier today. pic.twitter.com/7SPSNNL9s5 — Rugby Football League 🇬🇧🦁 (@TheRFL) November 12, 2019

Great Britain's players got a glimpse of the sort of reception they can expect on Saturday morning the moment they stepped off the plane at Jackson International Airport, with a huge crowd there to welcome the team to Papua New Guinea.

It was a new experience for many of the squad, but Joe Philbin is one who knew exactly what was coming from playing for Ireland against the Kumuls in Port Moresby during the 2017 World Cup group stages.

That remains a special moment for the Warrington Wolves forward and although the match itself ended in a 14-6 defeat for the Irish, the vociferous 14,800 crowd which packed into the National Football Stadium left an impression on Philbin as well.

“When I was here in 2017, it was deafening and the good thing is that they cheer for both sides. Whenever there is a big hit, they love it no matter who gets smashed.” Joe Philbin

"I was excited for all the lads who hadn't witnessed it to see it, because it is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Philbin said. "They make the lads feel like they're Premier League football players.

"It's one of the loudest stadiums I've ever played in. When I was here in 2017, it was deafening and the good thing is that they cheer for both sides. Whenever there is a big hit, they love it no matter who gets smashed."

A last chance to impress?

Although Gareth Widdop and Jackson Hastings have been the starting half-back combination for all three Tests so far, Bennett has hinted he may shuffle things around for the clash with Papua New Guinea.

George Williams has waited patiently for a chance on Great Britain's winter tour

That is because halves George Williams and Jake Trueman are the only two players yet to feature on tour up to this point, so it would be no surprise to see them given a chance to show what they can do in Port Moresby.

England international Williams, who will join Canberra Raiders from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2020 season, is naturally keen to add a Lions cap to his honours - particularly after having to be so patient during the past month.

"It's been a long old tour and, as professionals, you want to play every game," Williams said. "That's not to be for me on this tour, but I've got my chance now and hopefully I can take it.

"It will be a proud day for me and my family. Great Britain hasn't been around for a long time and it's something I've wanted to do."

Women take centre stage

Before the Lions take to the field, England's women play their second match of their tour to Papua New Guinea aiming to wrap up a 2-0 series victory.

England captain Emily Rudge led the way with four tries in a 24-10 win over the Orchids in Goroka last Saturday in front of a crowd of nearly 7,000 spectators and the second game forms part of a double-header with the men's Test.

Emily Rudge led the way for England with four tries last week

Head coach Craig Richards, who has included the six players who did not feature last week in his squad for the rematch, was delighted with the attitude his side showed and expects another hard-fought encounter this time around.

"Coming to Papua New Guinea has been an unforgettable experience for us all," Richards said. "The girls had to show a lot of character as well as skill to come through some unfamiliar challenges up in Goroka.

"We expect PNG to be determined to bounce back in Port Moresby, so we're prepared for another tough game - and that's exactly what we need from a trip like this, as we continue to build towards hosting the World Cup in 2021."

Probable teams

Great Britain: TBC

Papua New Guinea: Alex Johnson, Edene Gebbie, David Mead, Justin Olam, Stargroth Amean, Kyle Laybutt, Watson Boas, Wellington Albert, Wartovo Puara Jr, Luke Page, Nixon Putt, Daniel Russell, Rhyse Martin.

Interchange (from): Edwin Ipape, Garry Lo, Stanton Albert, Moses, Meninga, Stanford Talita, Enock Maki, Terry Wapi