Lions tour 2019: David Mead back for Papua New Guinea to face Great Britain

David Mead is set to face Great Britain on Saturday

David Mead is back in the Papua New Guinea side to face Great Britain in Saturday's Test match in Port Moresby.

The Catalans Dragons centre missed the 22-20 defeat to Fiji last Saturday, but has been brought into the side for the clash with the Lions which means Daniel Russell moves to the second row.

Leeds Rhinos back row Rhyse Martin skippers the team, which includes clubmate Wellington Albert and a number of other players familiar to British rugby league fans.

Wartovo Puara Jr is one of PNG's English-based players named

Barrow Raiders pair Stargroth Amean and Wartovo Puara Jr start on the wing and at hooker respectively, while Doncaster's Watson Boas lines up at scrum-half.

Former Sheffield Eagles and Castleford Tigers back Garry Lo, now with French side Carcassonne, is among those vying for a place on the interchange bench as well.

The Kumuls are aiming to inflict more misery on a Great Britain side eager to finish this year's tour on a high following a defeat against Tonga Invitational XIII and back-to-back losses against New Zealand.

Papua New Guinea provisional team

Papua New Guinea: Alex Johnson, Edene Gebbie, David Mead, Justin Olam, Stargroth Amean, Kyle Laybutt, Watson Boas, Wellington Albert, Wartovo Puara Jr, Luke Page, Nixon Putt, Daniel Russell, Rhyse Martin.

Interchange (from): Edwin Ipape, Garry Lo, Stanton Albert, Moses, Meninga, Stanford Talita, Enock Maki, Terry Wapi