State of Origin 2023: Everything you need to know as New South Wales and Queensland renew rivalry

State of Origin always produces fierce and fiery contests

One of the sporting world’s greatest rivalries resumes this week as New South Wales and Queensland begin their battle for supremacy in this year’s State of Origin series.

The three-match series sees the best rugby league players from Australia come together to represent the state in which they played their first senior game, and always produces fierce and fiery contests in which players who usually call each other team-mates put their club loyalties aside.

This year sees the Women's State of Origin played as a two-match series for the first time as well, and we take a look at what is being said ahead of the first matches - both of which are live on Sky Sports…

State of Origin 2023 fixtures Date Venue UK kick-off time Wednesday, May 31 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 11.05am Wednesday, June 21 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 11.05am Wednesday, July 12 Stadium Australia, Sydney 11.05am

Slater rings in the changes for champions

Billy Slater's first year as Queensland head coach in 2022 saw the Maroons wrest the Origin Shield back from their rivals thanks to a 2-1 series success, and the eight-time Origin-winning full-back has shown he is not afraid to make big calls as they aim to retain the trophy.

Slater has made numerous changes to the team which triumphed 22-12 in the decider in Brisbane last year, most notably dropping one of last year's stars and Game 3 player of the match Kalyn Ponga in favour of debutant full-back Reece Walsh.

All eyes will be on the 20-year-old Brisbane Broncos hotshot in Adelaide on Wednesday, and Slater is adamant decision like that are not taken lightly.

"They're not easy decisions to make, but they're made for the right reasons," Slater said.

Queensland expected Game 1 team Queensland: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Selwyn Cobbo, 3 Valentine Holmes, 4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans; 8 Thomas Flegler, 9 Ben Hunt, 10 Lindsay Collins, 11 David Fifita, 12 Tom Gilbert, 13 Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: Interchange: 14 Harry Grant, 15 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 16 Reuben Cotter, 17 Jai Arrow.

"Not one thing is the be all and end all, it's everything as a collective and then we make the best decision for our state.

"This isn't my team, this is Queensland's team and I'm put in a position to build for them, and for the players to go out and do our state proud."

One player who has retained his place is last year's Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans, with the 34-year-old Australia international set to make a milestone 20th appearance for his state in the halves.

Can Pangai Junior be surprise star for Blues?

Like his Queensland counterpart, New South Wales head coach Brad Fittler enjoyed a barnstorming start to his time in charge of the state he represented with distinction as a player when he took over in 2018, overseeing back-to-back series wins for the Blues.

Tevita Pangai Junior is one of the new faces in Brad Fittler's NSW team

Now preparing for his sixth Origin series at the helm, the 51-year-old is once again aiming to bring the shield back to NSW. However, he is without the services of star centres Latrell Mitchell and Campbell Graham, plus hard-charging forward Jake Trbojevic due to injuries.

But forward talents Hudson Young and Tevita Pangai Junior get the nod to make their Blues debuts, with half Nicho Hynes set to feature off the interchange bench.

Pangai Junior's selection has been a talking point due to his previously declared public support for Queensland, but the Canterbury Bulldogs prop insists he and Fittler have put that behind him.

"I was young and dumb - It was an immature comment to make," Pangai Jr told Fox League. "We're all good now. Growing up I was a big Greg Inglis fan - whoever he played for, I followed.

New South Wales expected Game 1 team New South Wales: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Brian To'o, 3 Stephen Crichton, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Nathan Cleary; 8 Tevita Pangai Junior, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14 Junior Paulo, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Liam Martin, 17 Nicho Hynes.

"Me and Freddy [Fittler] spoke about it, and he just told me to address it straight away and we'll move on. I'd thought everybody had forgotten about it.

"It was the wrong thing for me to say but now I'm in NSW camp I can't believe how good this team is. It's exciting."

Women's Origin breaks new ground

The Women's State of Origin series continues its growth in 2023 as, for the first time, it will be played over two matches with each team hosting a game in their home state.

Previously a one-off match, the series kicks off in Sydney on Thursday and will be decided by aggregate points if it finishes as a 1-1 draw following Game 2 in Sydney.

NSW's Isabelle Kelly and Queensland star Tarryn Aiken with the Women's State of Origin shield

Women's State of Origin 2023 fixtures Date Venue UK kick-off time Thursday, June 1 CommBank Stadium, Sydney 10.45am Thursday, June 22 Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville 10.45am

New South Wales' 20-14 win in Canberra last year saw the Sky Blues reclaim the trophy back from Queensland and 2022 player of the match Isabelle Kelly hopes it will not be long before the series has grown to replicate the men's format as well.

"It just goes to show how far we've come within the game," NSW centre Kelly said. "I would have loved to have had the three-game series for this year and I know every single player on the field will be putting their best foot forward to push for the three next year.

"It's obviously a bit different [playing a two-game series], but for us we need to focus on ourselves and not worry so much about last year's result.

"We want to win both, but that's what Origin is all about and I know Queensland will be the exact same."

Women's State of Origin Game 1 expected teams New South Wales: 1 Emma Tonegato, 2 Jaime Chapman, 3 Jessica Sergis, 4 Isabelle Kelly, 5 Tiana Penitani, 6 Jesse Southwell, 7 Rachael Pearson; 8 Kezie Apps, 9 Keeley Davis, 10 Millie Boyle, 11 Olivia Kernick, 12 Yasmin Clydesdale, 13 Kennedy Cherrington. Interchange: 14 Taliah Fuimaono, 15 Sarah Togatuki, 16 Brooke Anderson, 17 Shaylee Bent. Queensland: 1 Tamika Upton, 2 Julia Robinson, 3 Shenae Ciesiolka, 4 Evania Pelite, 5 Emily Bass, 6 Tarryn Aiken, 7 Zahara Temara; 8 Shannon Mato, 9 Destiny Brill, 10 Keilee Joseph, 11 Tazmin Gray, 12 Shaniah Power, Ali Brigginshaw. Interchange: 14 Emma Manzelmann, 15 Jessika Elliston, 16 Sophie Hayman, 17 Romy Teitzel.

How to watch State of Origin 2023

