Huddersfield Giants 26-16 Salford Red Devils: Owen Trout double helps visitors triumph in Super League

Owen Trout celebrates one of his two tries against Salford

Two tries from Owen Trout helped Huddersfield Giants to a 26-16 victory against Salford Red Devils and moved them up three places to sixth in the Betfred Super League table.

Oliver Russell landed five from six kicks at the AJ Bell Stadium to give the Giants their third win of the season, one that saw them leapfrog the Red Devils.

Huddersfield were leading 14-6 at half-time courtesy of tries from Ash Golding and Trout, with Salford touching down through Shane Wright.

A second-half score from Matty Costello gave the Red Devils hope, but Russell's kicking and four-pointers from Trout and Chris McQueen ensured the Giants emerged victorious.

Story of the game

Golding broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when he scooped up a wayward pass from Marc Sneyd to stroll over easily, with Russell's conversion making it 6-0.

The Red Devils were penalised for offside after McQueen had made a break and Russell stepped up to add two more points and take the lead to 8-0.

Salford finally got on the scoreboard in the 32nd minute when Wright crashed over, with Sneyd converting to cut the deficit to 8-6.

Shane Wright was one of Salford's try-scorers

But Huddersfield hit back quickly, Kevin Naiqama breaking through to put Trout in for a try and Russell again made no mistake with his kick, extending the lead to 14-6 at the break.

The Red Devils also lost winger Joe Burgess to a rib injury, with Andrew Dixon coming on to replace him.

The second half started badly for the Giants when Will Pryce limped off with an ankle injury after just three minutes, with Lolohea brought on.

Salford took advantage in the 47th minute when they attacked to the left and Costello dived over acrobatically in the corner, but Sneyd was unable to convert.

Chris McQueen makes a break for Huddersfield

Huddersfield edged two more points ahead eight minutes later when Russell knocked over another penalty goal.

Victory was sealed in the 66th minute when Trout was set up by Matty English for his second try of the afternoon.

There was still time for McQueen to touch down in the right-hand corner, thanks to Naiqama's offload, to secure the points before Kallum Watkins grabbed a late consolation try.

What they said

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson

"It was a big result for us. It was a really good, tough game - it was exactly what we expected. Salford are not the underdogs anymore, they're capable of competing at the top end of the table.

"At the back end when we needed to defend our goal-line we were there for each other - I'm really proud of them. All the boys were sensational in their mentality in how they approached the game."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

"We were prepared to bend our back in defence, and we were completing up to 90 per cent of our sets. We were disciplined, there was a decent amount of grind in our team, we were comfortable in that area.

"When you look at the difference, we put the ball down and they pick up the scraps to score the first try. But while we're never happy losing, there's a lot to be positive about."

What's next?

Huddersfield now travel to West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, April 9 (6pm). Salford make the trip to Leigh Leopards on Saturday, April 8 (2pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports.