Salford Red Devils 23-10 Huddersfield Giants: Stricken hosts pick up first Super League win of season

Highlights of the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants

Financially-troubled Salford secured their first win of the Super League season and deepened the gloom at Huddersfield Giants.

The two teams began the match at the Salford Community Stadium without a point between them but the Red Devils at last had something to cheer after romping to a 23-10 victory.

They lost another experienced player this week after forward Brad Singleton followed Marc Sneyd out of the door in an effort to create some financial breathing space.

The future remains unclear but there was no shortage of spirit and determination on show as two tries from Jayden Nikorima and one each from Esan Marsters and Harvey Wilson increased the pressure on Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson.

Jayden Nikorima scored twice as struggling Salford picked up a much-needed Super League win against Huddersfield

Niall Evalds went straight into the 13 for the Giants following his loan switch from Hull KR only to be forced off at half-time through injury, while Tom Burgess missed out altogether.

The Giants must have fancied their chances of securing their first points given Salford's difficulties but almost nothing went right from the moment they conceded an early penalty.

The resulting spell of Salford pressure ended with former Huddersfield centre Marsters jinking his way through in the sixth minute, and the home side then proved resolute in defence as the Giants sought an immediate response.

Instead the breakthrough came again at the other end, this time a smart offload from Chris Hill allowing Wilson to dart across, with Ryan Brierley adding the extras.

Huddersfield's frustration was evident as passes missed their target and attacks foundered, and the third try arrived for Salford before the half-hour mark.

Slick offloads down the right saw Nikorima and Marsters combine to put away Ethan Ryan, who timed his pass perfectly to send Nikorima in unopposed.

Another Brierley kick extended the lead to 16-0 and it stayed that way through to the half-time hooter.

Huddersfield thought they had pulled a try back nine minutes into the second period when Tui Lolohea's high kick to the corner was taken by Sam Halsall but the on-field and video officials decided Chris Atkin had prevented the ball being grounded.

The pace and invention had all come from Salford and Nikorima's second was a solo effort, the half-back spotting a gap in the Huddersfield defence and exploiting it to the full to cross in front of the jubilant Red Devils fans.

Brierley had the simple task of slotting over his third kick of the night to put the game well out of reach, although Huddersfield at least managed a strong finish.

Adam Swift crossed in the corner to get them on the board with 12 minutes remaining and, after Brierley had slotted over a drop goal, Lolohea grabbed a second try for the away side.

Super League Round Five Fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)

Thursday March 20

Salford Red Devils 23-10 Huddersfield Giants

Friday March 21

7.30pm: St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (kick-off at 8pm)

8pm: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC

Saturday March 22

3pm: Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

5pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors (kick-off at 5.30pm)

Sunday March 23

3pm: Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.