Salford 10-24 Hull KR: Sam Wood double sees visitors secure successive wins at start of Super League

A Sam Wood double in the second half saw Hull Kingston Rovers seal a 24-10 victory at Salford Red Devils, securing their first successive opening victories since 2007.

Hull KR went into the match without stars Lachlan Coote and Ryan Hall and it seemed to show at first as Ken Sio went over in the corner in the ninth minute, handing the Red Devils an early lead.

Despite getting over the whitewash, Red Devils' momentum dwindled as the half went on and they failed to make the most of their dominant possession, the visitors the happier side to go in only 4-0 down at half-time.

The second half saw Hull KR come back with Ethan Ryan pouncing on a Jordan Abdull kick and Will Dagger adding the extras to make it 6-4 in the 44th minute. Then Frankie Halton crossed a few minutes later to extend Hull KR's lead.

Although Salford quickly hit back through Deon Cross, a double from Wood - pouncing on a knock on from Ryan Brierley for the second - sealed a big win for the Robins and continued Willie Peters' winning start as head coach.

Story of the game

As the match got underway, Salford immediately showed their intent and got their reward in the ninth minute as they chanced their arm and went out wide on the last with Sio positioning himself well to finish off the move in the corner.

Despite the Red Devils starting as the better side, the Robins clawed their way back into the game and nullified the home side's chances, their completion rate proving key as they kept the scoreline at just 4-0 at the break.

After fighting their way back into the first-half, Hull KR came out for the second and made an immediate impact with Ryan claiming a cross-field kick from Abdull to score in the 44th minute. Dagger added the extras to give them a 6-4 lead.

Score Summary Salford 10-24 Hull KR Salford Red Devils: Tries: Ken Sio, Deon Cross (54) Conversions: Marc Sneyd (55) Hull KR: Tries: Ethan Ryan (44), Frankie Halton (51), Sam Wood (57, 72) Conversions: Will Dagger (45, 52, 58, 73)

From there, the Robins immediately backed up again as Halton placed himself perfectly to finish off another brilliant Abdull grubber and increase their lead. However, they were immediately in trouble again as Salford got one back within minutes as Cross punished a knock on to bring the game to 12-10.

Despite the response from the home outfit, Hull KR stood strong and a few minutes later got their reward as Wood went over in the corner to make it 18-10.

As Hull KR continued to battle, they took their match-winning chance as Brierley knocked on a spiralling Abdull kick, and Wood kicked it into the corner to score his second in the 72nd minute. Dagger again adding the extras to complete a perfect evening with the boot.

What they said

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"I am very proud. We have had a five-day turnaround and a lot of adversity but I thought the players who came in stood up.

"We don't want to get carried away but it just shows tonight, to beat a side like Salford, a quality team at home.

"I'm really proud of that performance in the second half."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley:

"It is a bit of a flattener really because, as I said before half-time, I thought our execution was off.

"Some of that result is in errors and completion has dropped.

"Ultimately, I have got to pay credit to Hull KR for their effort in the scramble throughout the game.

"Our defence went a little too sloppy, a little too soft, and we got fractured way too easily in that second half."

What's next?

Salford Red Devils are next in action Thursday 2 March, live on Sky Sports Arena, as they head to face Warrington Wolves, with kick-off at 8pm. Hull KR then return home on Friday 3 March as they welcome the Leigh Leopards, with kick-off at 8pm.